Actor Ranveer Singh may play Indian superhero, Nagraj on big-screen

Ranveer Singh is in negotiations to essay the role of the iconic Indian superhero Nagraj for a big-screen adaptation of the comic book series.

Nagraj, which literally means snake king, was created in the late 1980s by Sanjay Gupta and published by Raj Comics. The first story on the fictional superhero was penned by Prashuram Sharma and illustrations were done by Pratap Mullik. Later, it was drawn by Sanjay Ashtputre, Chandu and Anupam Sinha.

Raj Comics president Manoj Gupta said in a statement, “We are in talks with Ranveer Singh and Karan Johar for a live-action silver-screen adaptation of Nagraj. While nothing is inked so far, things are looking positive.”

The story of Nagraj is a rich blend of mythology, fantasy, magic and science fiction and has gone on to earn a cult following over the years, with many fans believing that the comics have developed a mythology of their own, which is unique to the popular Indian beliefs about snakes.

“When we created Nagraj we never imagined that it would attract such a wide fan following across India and we all are happy that finally a Nagraj movie is taking shape,” added Gupta.

Gupta mentioned though the project is in initial stages of development, they are hoping for a 2022 release.