Action Comics to achieve a new landmark with the 1,000th issue and an exciting new release line-up

Action Comics is about to reach a milestone this week with its 1000th issue, celebrating Superman’s 80th birthday. Publisher Jim Lee is one of the creators behind the cover for the seminal issue featuring the iconic superhero on the cover. This special issue which will be out this Wednesday will include the best of all the Superman stories.

‘The Man of Steel’ made his comic debut back in 1938 making him the first comic book superhero. Even after all these years, he has remained the beloved superhero of all generations.

DC Comics’ archivist Benjamin LeClair who oversees more than 80,000 rare comics, opined (as told to NBC news) that the comic industry in America and all over the world wouldn’t have thrived without this breakthrough character who’s unapologetically virtuous and a champion of truth. “I think is something that is very bold and refreshing, especially in today’s day and age. His secret power is to elevate those around him and make people around him better,” he further added.

Apart from that there are some fantastic releases due this week enabling the fans enough reasons to remain excited. Few of them are:

Batman: Creature of the Night

Bruce Wain isn’t a child anymore but the trauma that shaped him, and the monster he created, is still alive in him. The strip traces whether he has grown enough to deal with the shock when he learns that one of his most closely held beliefs was a lie.

Written by: Kurt Busiek

Illustration and Cover by: John Paul Leon

The Brave & the Bold: Batman & Wonder Woman

Batman arrives in Tir Na Nog to help Wonder Woman solve the mystery of a murdered God. Though he’s a great detective, he soon learns that the techniques he uses on our world may not aid him in this strange new one and as the investigation continues and suspects are revealed, this dynamic duo discovers that they may be more dangerous than the last.

Written by: Liam Sharp

Illustration by: Liam Sharp and Romulo Fajardo Jr.

Cover by: Romulo Fajardo, Jr. and Liam Sharp.

Batwoman

It’s a sequel to The Fall of the House of Kane where vengeance and madness returns to the Gotham city bringing a plague that will devour everything Batwoman holds dear.

Written by: Marguerite Bennett

Illustration by: Fernando Blanco and John Rauch

Cover by: Dan Panosian.

Super Sons: End of Innocence (part one)

Robin and Superboy have returned from hell and this time their friendship must stand the ultimate test (the Amazo project). Kid Amazo returns as the pieces of this deadly plan fall into place and reveal a secret that might tear apart Damian and Jon’s growing friendship.

Written by: Peter J. Tomasi

Illustration by: Carlo Barberi, Art Thibert.

Cover by: Jorge Jimenez and Alejandro Sanchez.

Justice League: Justice Lost (finale)

Struggling to save themselves from the grip of war, Justice League’s hand is forced by the mercenary deathstroke. Decisions must be made about Red Lion’s brutality, the insidious tactics of the Fan and the League’s role as the World’s Greatest Heroes.

Written by: Christopher Priest

Illustration and Colour by: Pete Woods.

Cover by: David Yardin

Batman/ Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II

Final battle where the Bat-family and the Turtles face off against Bane and the Foot Clan on Liberty Island. With America’s great symbol of freedom watching over them, the Dark Knight and the Ninja turtles must bring Bane’s tyrannical rule over New York to an end.

Written by: Ryan Ferrier and James Tynion IV

Illustration and colour by: Freddie E. Williams II and Jeremy Colwell

Cover by: Jeremy Colwell and Freddie E. Williams II