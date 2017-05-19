Acamar Films teams up with licensing companies ELC Europe and Mediogen on ‘Bing’

Acamar Films has appointed two new licensing agents to represent its global hit children’s series Bing across multiple key territories. ELC Europe will lead the licensing programme in Poland, while Mediogen will manage all licensing in Israel.

Acamar Films, senior licensing manager, Laura Clarke says, “We are immensely proud of the series and with everyone’s experience and shared passion for Bing, and we look forward to developing exciting licensing plans for Poland and Israel.”

ELC Europe and Mediogen join Acamar Films’ global roster of licensing agents which also include Merchantwise (Australia); TLC (UK, Germany, France and the US); El Ocho (Spain and Portugal) and CLM (South Africa).

ELC Europe, CEO, Hakan Durdag says, “We’re thrilled to be representing Bing in Poland. We’re busy preparing an exciting licensing program which we’re looking forward to rolling out soon. We know Bing will be a great success in the territory – the series has all the ingredients needed to make it a hit in the Polish market.”

Bing has been adapted for television from the insightful books by award-winning author and illustrator Ted Dewan. Produced by independent studio Acamar Films and Dublin-based partners Brown Bag Films, Bing has seen extraordinary success since it launched in 2014.

Mediogen, licensing director, Elena Segal adds, “We are excited to be working with Acamar Films to represent Bing – a truly remarkable series. We look forward to launching new creative product ranges across all target categories, and increasing the retail presence for the lovable characters in Israel.”

The series won an International Emmy Award in the Kids Pre-school category in 2016, a Writer’s Guild Award and a BAFTA nomination for best pre-school series. A ratings hit on CBeebies in the UK and a top rated pre-school show on BBC iPlayer, Bing is the number four pre-school TV publishing property and the number three pre-school DVD property, with more than 425,000 DVDs sold to date.