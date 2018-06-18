9 Story Media Group names Angela C. Santomero as the CCO

9 Story Media Group has announced to have appointed Angela Santomero as the chief creative officer (CCO). In her newly established role, Santomero will report to 9 Story president and CEO Vince Commisso, and lead the creative content strategy across all of 9 Story Media Group. Her appointment follows the company’s recent acquisition of Out of the Blue Enterprises, which Santomero co-founded.

“I am excited to welcome Angela to the 9 Story team. Angela is an absolute creative powerhouse with an unparalleled track record of creating hit kids shows. Our team has worked with Angela for many years on both Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood and Creative Galaxy, both tremendously successful franchises. Her appointment signals our continued commitment to creating great content for kids and helps pave the way for future growth,” mentioned Commisso.

Santomero is a well-known creator, executive producer and writer for award-winning kids and family brands including Blue’s Clues (Nick Jr.), Super Why! (PBS KIDS), Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood (PBS KIDS), Wishenpoof!(Amazon Studios), Creative Galaxy (Amazon Studios) and the new Charlie in Colorforms City (Netflix). She is the recipient of the Peabody Award for outstanding children’s programming as well as multiple gold and silver Parent’s Choice Awards; and has recently written a book, the #1 new release, Preschool Clues: Raising Smart, Inspired and Engaged Kids in a Screen-Filled World by Touchstone, Simon and Schuster.

Santomero added, “I am thrilled to be broadening my creative vision in our New York studio where creative has always come first. With 9 Story’s global reach and commitment to quality, and our trusted approach, there is a tremendous opportunity to further enhance and grow an exceptional slate of original and enriching content that kids and families can feel good about. As Out of the Blue transitions to 9 Story USA, we will continue to work with our talented team in New York while we expand our creative vision worldwide.”

With Santomero’s appointment, Out of the Blue will be re-branded as 9 Story USA. The creative studio will be the anchor of 9 Story’s creative development, formative research and creative stewardship across current series and will continue to be supported by key development staff and operations in Toronto and Dublin.