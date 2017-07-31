9 Story Media announces production on ‘Luna Around The World’ animated series for PBS Kids

9 Story Media Group has announced the production of the new animated series Luna Around The World for PBS Kids.

Created by Emmy Award-winning animator, writer and artist Joe Murray (Rocko’s Modern Life, Camp Lazlo), this new multiplatform series will debut nationwide in fall 2018 on PBS stations, the new 24/7 PBS Kids channel and PBS Kids digital platforms.

With a social studies curriculum, Luna Around The World will encourage kids from age four to seven to explore and appreciate cultures from all over the world, build global citizenship and social skills, integrating concepts of anthropology, history, ecology, geography, sociology and economics. Each episode will include two 11-minute stories as well as interstitial content – including live-action segments about arts and cultures and animated folktales and songs. The series is currently in production of 38 half-hour episodes and a one-hour special.

“Our approach with Luna Around The World is to offer engaging stories and adventures that are fun, developmentally appropriate and align with our whole-child approach to content,” said PBS Kids vice president of children’s programming Linda Simensky. “Luna is a trusted guide who will encourage children to learn about the world beyond their own neighbourhoods. The series seeks to foster an appreciation for cultural diversity, developing social and civic skills and promoting global stewardship.”

The show follows the adventures of three friends – Leo, a wombat from Australia; Carmen, a butterfly from Mexico; and Andy, a frog from the U.S. – as they traverse the globe with their parents’ travelling performance troupe, “Circo Fabuloso.” At each of the Circo’s stops, Luna the moon guides the trio as they experience the local language, music and daily life. The gang’s adventures take them across continents where they explore the food, architecture and other features that make each region unique.

“Luna Around The World is designed to ignite kids’ curiosity about the world and inspire them to learn about the many different cultures that call it home,” said series creator Murray. “Through this show, my goal is to give all children the opportunity to explore cultures other than their own, and to learn about the similarities that unite all of us – through challenges that kids can relate to, with the universal language of laughter woven into each story.”

“We are thrilled to be working with PBS Kids and the incredibly talented Joe Murray to bring Luna Around The World to life,” said 9 Story Media Group CEO and president Vince Commisso.

Along with the television series, Luna Around The World will offer digital content for kids, parents and teachers, debuting in fall 2018 on PBS Kids website and on the free PBS Kids Video App. A Luna Around the World app will also launch after the series’ debut.

9 Story Distribution International manages distribution and merchandising rights for the series worldwide, excluding Canada.