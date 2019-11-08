Nelvana celebrates 50 years of ‘Sesame Street’ with Smash + Tess and Peace Collective Canadian

In celebration of Sesame Street’s 50th anniversary, Corus Entertainment’s Nelvana, an international producer and distributor of children’s animated and live action content, is delighted to announce its collaborations with two Canadian fashion design houses, Smash + Tess and Peace Collective. Across broadcast television, Corus Entertainment gets into the celebratory spirit with a star- studded primetime special on Global and kicks off Sesame’s Season 50 on Treehouse.

Nelvana’s exciting new partnerships with Smash + Tess and Peace Collective will see the production and distribution of unique Sesame Street apparel and accessories for both adults and kids, in-stores and online. “We are ecstatic to be partnering with two renowned Canadian-based fashion companies to help celebrate Sesame Street’s 50th anniversary,” said Nelvana director of marketing, licensing and retail Carly Slack. “As the Canadian licensing agent of Sesame Street, we believe Smash + Tess and Peace Collective have both brought the beloved Sesame Street characters to life in new and innovative ways that will resonate well with our fans.”

Vancouver-based fashion brand, Smash + Tess launched its Sesame Street x Smash + Tess line today, featuring limited edition Sesame Street rompers for both adults and kids. Made from premium fabrics such as sustainable rayon from bamboo and cotton blend, these new rompers feature Cookie Monster, The Count, Big Bird and the rest of the gang and are available for purchase exclusively at Smash + Tess official website. Moreover, Smash + Tess will be donating five per cent of all proceeds from today’s launch to the Sesame Workshop Yellow Feather Fund, which helps power the nonprofit’s global efforts to bring learning and laughter to kids and families in need.

Toronto-based fashion design house, Peace Collective, is launching its Sesame Street line in-stores and online on 14 November. The exclusive collection pairs the iconic Sesame Street characters with Peace Collective’s trademark slogans across apparel and accessories for both adults and kids, including sweaters, t-shirts, hats, mugs, pins and magnets.

“As we celebrate 50 years – and look ahead to 50 more! – we want fans and families to remember the timeless lessons they learned on Sesame Street: We’re all different, but we’re all the same, too. And a little kindness goes a long way,” said Sesame Workshop VP of licensing, North America Gabriela Arenas. “So we’re thrilled to collaborate with two Canadian companies that celebrate inclusivity, self-expression, and joy!” In addition to the above collaborations, Nelvana has also signed on several Canadian licensees for the Sesame Street franchise, including NTD (master apparel), Mad Engine (bags and accessories), and WN Pharmaceuticals (children’s vitamins).

Sesame Street’s landmark 50th season begins with Sesame Street’s 50th anniversary celebration, a star- studded prime-time special that offers a sweeping look at fifty years on the Street, airing on 16 November on Global. Hosted by Joseph Gordon Levitt, the special reimagines classic segments and songs like People in Your Neighborhood and It’s Not Easy Being Green as the Sesame Street gang gets ready for a big celebration. Then, the 50th season of Sesame Street premieres on 17 November on Treehouse. This season’s curriculum focuses on the power of possibilities, empowering kids to take safe risks and learn from their mistakes.