Floyd Mayweather makes mobile gaming debut as the presenter of ‘Wild Poker’

ONE Entertainment today announced a deal with Playtrex, a leading developer of next-gen social casino games, and Hero Digital Entertainment, a leading mobile games publisher, for client and former boxing champion Floyd Mayweather as the presenter of their popular mobile game, Wild Poker.

“As soon as I saw Wild Poker, I knew I wanted to become a part of it,” said Mayweather. “I’m constantly asked to put my name on stuff, but Wild Poker is different than any game I’ve ever seen. Its poker, but it goes to the next level. There’s a whole new level of strategy with the power ups. Its a cutting edge game and like everything I put my name on. Wild Poker is the best ever.”

Wild Poker is a social casino adventure game that offers Texas Hold’em Poker with a unique twist. On top of the regular card game, Wild Poker adds elements of strategy and adventure such as real-time decision-making, power-ups, journey, character development and more to increase the fun and overall exhilaration factor.

Players must embrace the spirit of their favourite animal characters and strategically deploy special skills, such as the shark’s sharp sense of smell to detect another player’s fear or the giraffe’s elongated neck to peer over another player’s shoulder. As players advance in the game, they level up and unlock new characters with different abilities and go on a journey that no traditional casino-style game can offer.

“We are ecstatic to attach one of the world’s most recognisable athletes to Wild Poker,” said Hero Digital Entertainment CEO Ed Mills.

Playtrex CEO Daniel Kashmir said, “Our mission with Wild Poker is to evolve the social casino genre to make it more fun and appealing to all types of players. By adding Floyd as a presenter within the game, it shows that we are committed to providing gaming experiences that can’t be found in any other social casino game.”

Floyd Mayweather will be integrated into the game both as a character and as a presenter, introducing new hands and offering players tips on how to play the game successfully. He will also appear as one of the poker players, allowing gamers to choose to play their hands as Floyd Mayweather and take advantage of his special skills.

“Merging the mobile gaming experience with brand Mayweather was an organic fit. ONE Entertainment looks forward to introducing Wild Poker to Floyd’s 50 million plus global fan base. This partnership is a sneak preview of the future of the brand’s diverse and entertainment-fuelled portfolio post-fighting,” stated Mayweather International Brand Manager and ONE Entertainment CEO Brent A. Johnson.