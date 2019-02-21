50 buyers, 40 sellers, 912 meetings, Rs. 9.8 crores+ business make IMEC the most efficient Indian M&E marketplace

Standing on the success of previous edition of Indian Media & Entertainment Conclave (IMEC), Media & Entertainment Association of India (MEAI) has successfully delivered the second edition of this conclave which is set to become one of the most efficient Indian M&E B2B marketplace.

IMEC is a closed door B2B event that sees speed matchmaking between the buyers and sellers. IMEC 2019 was held on 4 and 5 February, 2019 at Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC), Hyderabad. Like the previous edition, IMEC was co located with Electronics and Computer Software Export Promotion Council of India (ESC)’s IndiaSoft.

IndiaSoft is India’s premier IT event that saw 350+ hosted buyers from 60+ countries looking to do business with 200+ Indian companies including 50 startups. This resulted in 4000 business enquiries. 79 companies used this platform to launch their innovative products.

The event was inaugurated by Government of India Commerce Secretary Anup Wadhawan and the guest of honour was Cuba Minister of Communications Wilfredo Gonzalez Vidal. Other dignitaries included Government of Goa Minister of IT, Revenue, Labour & Employment Rohan Ashok Khaunte, Government of India Additional Secretary Commerce Sanjay Chaddha, Government of Goa IT Secretary Ameya Abhyankar and Telangana Government Principal Secretary, Industries & Commerce (I&C), Information Technology (IT) Departments Jayesh Ranjan.

IMEC 2019 saw 19 MOUs being signed with a value of over Rs. 9.8 crores.

MEAI Secretary Ankur Bhasin commented, “We are grateful for ESC’s patronage for continuing to host this alongside IndiaSoft. This has given a well-rounded definition to the event providing technology aspect to the M&E industry that we have been focusing on. We will continue to co-locate with IndiaSoft and will aim at 100+ buyers for the next edition. We are also seeing strong interest from international studios to come and sell in IMEC – we already had 2 people from Japan this year. This is the intended path as it will also spawn additional service opportunities for Indian studios.”

Executive Director of Electronics and Computer Software Export Promotion Council (ESC) DK Sareen speaking about IndiaSoft commented “This event up until now has basically been looking at emerging markets. For the first time, we have also co-located a brand GlobalSoft. GlobalSoft will allow foreign countries anywhere in the world to make use of this opportunity of global connections. This show will be the world SME meeting event moving forward.”

MEAI EC Member Kamal Pahuja commented, “On behalf of MEAI, I would like to thank all our partners and our title sponsor Bhasin Group for making this happen. We have grown more than twice the last time and this is only possible with the great team that we have along with the great team of partners and sponsors.”

MEAI President Sushil Bhasin commented, “I would like to especially extend our heartfelt gratitude to TVAGA for their excellent support. They helped spread the word about IMEC and actively got their members to participate in the event in large numbers. TVAGA President Rajiv Chilaka personally attended the event and lent us his gracious support.”

Even the international delegates seemed to have had a successful event as Tareq Zuaiter from Jordan asserted, “It was a wonderful event. It was well planned, organised and successful. Congratulations on a job well done. Thanks to everyone for all the hard work and efforts. I made four memorandum of understanding and attended all the meetings I scheduled to do so. That is the outcome of excellent organized efforts.”