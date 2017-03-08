5 path breaking superheroines the comic industry has given us

Comic books are filled with superheores who are protecting the universe with their abilities. And to be fair, the comic industry observes ample of female superheroines who are no less than there male counterparts. They have defeated right from aliens to robots to day-to-day stereotypes.

On this International Women’s Day, here are some of the female superheroes who are not just breaking stereotypes but are also spreading the message of equality.

1. Faith – Valiant Comics

Faith Herbert is Valiant Comics superhero who is a psiot with the power of flight. She has tremendous psychic powers, is telepathic in nature, and is capable of flight and group teleportation. An aspiring reporter by day and dedicated crime-fighter by night, Faith known as Zephyr has tackled every obstacle in her path with confidence – crushing deadlines at work, the long-distance boyfriend and fighting the bad guys. Her ability to create an aura of trust and confidence within the people around her, allows the group under her to work together easily.

Faith contrasts the archetype of heroic women, who are usually slender and curvy. She is smart, effortlessly kind and supremely confident. Her weight has no bearing on her abilities and she does not make self-deprecating jabs about her body. This is how Faith serves an example of a woman who deviates from and challenges gender norms.

2. Priya’s Shakti

Priya’s Shakti is nothing like Marvel or DC. She neither has money to build fully equipped cars and suits, nor wields a hammer or shield. She is a rape victim who wants to rid the world of patriarchal domination. She does not have a costume, though her only weapon is a celestial tiger — none other than goddess Parvati’s steed.

Published in 2014, Priya’s Shakti was declared a champion for women empowerment by United Nations Women. Her character speaks about the notion of male pride and the illusion of authority they think they have over women. Priya sings a message of women’s empowerment that enraptures thousands and moves them to take action against gender-based violence around the world. She can also be observed in her next chapter – Priya’s Mirror where Priya joins forces with a group of acid attack survivors as they fight against the demon-king, Ahankar, and his tyrannical hold on them.

3. Mapui – Tinkle

Mapui Kawlim is a superhero appearing in the Indian comic book Tinkle. Also known as Wingstar, she is the first female superhero from northeast India. Mapui is a reluctant little girl who is not very keen on saving the world, but is pulled into the business by her father who designs gadgets for her. She is a school-girl burdened with homework but is more interested in socialising. However, she still considers it her responsibility to fight evil.

A north-eastern superhero is a welcome step when the community has been a victim of racial attacks in various parts of the country. Mapui is fresh face in the superhero category and she sure establishes a deep connection with the readers because of her adorable childishness.

4. Wonder Woman – DC Comics

Beauty, brains and bravery. It pretty much sums up for this classic and most famous heroine of all time. Wonder Woman is one of Earth’s most powerful defenders of peace and equality and a member of the Justice League. She is a masterful athlete and strategist, trained and experienced in many ancient and modern forms of armed and unarmed combat. She is also highly skilled in using her Amazon bracelets to stop bullets and in wielding her golden lasso.

When it comes to physical strength, Wonder Woman is seen as equal with other superheroes like Superman and Batman.

5. Livewire – Valiant Comics

Amanda McKee, also known as Livewire, is a psiot and a teletechnopath – she has the ability to control machines with her mind. Even though she has advanced knowledge of martial arts, she is actually never seen engaging a foe in physical combat. McKee is a character who can see communication where no one else can.

McKee is a rarity amongst superheroes: one whose powers are, for the most part, passive, who is motivated primarily through empathy and who remains, to some degree, beholden to the brainwashing of her upbringing. We have a variety here – not all superheroes have to kick ass!