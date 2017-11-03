5 game releases to look out for in November

We’re almost at the end of the year, but good titles are yet to cease! As we enter into November, here are five game releases from the month which we are looking forward to.

Call of Duty: WWII: Ditching the cyborgs and space battles, Call of Duty looks to go back adhering to the roots of the franchise. Developed by Sledgehammer Games, Call of Duty: WWII will take you back to the basics of this long running franchise, in the heart of the battles of World War II. With the last addition to the series, Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare not striking the chord with the audience as much, it would be interesting to see if nostalgia provides the impetus the series needs. The game releases on 3 November.

Platforms: PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Nioh: Team Ninja’s latest RPG game came out on 7 February for PlayStation 4. It was published by Koei Tecmo in Japan and Sony Interactive Entertainment internationally. The game is inspired from the Souls series and would revolve around exploring levels and defeating monsters. Now, finally it is about to see the light of the day on PC. It is being launched digitally as Nioh: Complete Edition and will come packed with the original game and the three expansions which had been rolled out on PlayStation 4 post the game’s initial release. The game releases on 7 November.

Platforms: PC.

Need for Speed Payback: As it has already been said, think of the setting of the game somewhat similar to the Fast and Furious movies. High-speed racing throughout the fictional city of Fortune Valley would however not be a smooth ride; you’ve got hurdles to look out for! Race your way through Payback on 10 November!

Platforms: PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Star Wars Battlefront 2: Possibly one of the most anticipated titles of the month. With Star Wars: The Last Jedi’s release right around the corner, EA, DICE and Criterion are collectively working on the game. The protagonist will be an elite TIE Fighter pilot. It will follow the Inferno Squadron from the forest moon of Endor till the Starkiller Base in The Force Awakens. The single-player campaign starts from the closing moments of Return of the Jedi and continues till the occurrences of The Force Awakens. Players will also get a chance to play known characters like Luke Skywalker and Kylo Ren through the campaign. Venture into a galaxy far, far away on 17 November.

Platforms: PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Pokemon: Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon: Just after a year of the release of Pokemon Sun and Moon, players would be all set to return to the yet to be explored scenarios of the Alola region. This time it seems the story revolves around a legendary beast, Necrozma, who ‘wields light to its will’ and might steal away all the light away from Alola again. It is for trainers and Pokemons to stop the catastrophe from happening. The narrative line looks strong too. You can try and fight off Necrozma on 17 November.

Platforms: Nintendo 3DS.

Apart from the aforementioned releases, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, Rocket League and Doom are making their way to Nintendo Switch, so if you have a Switch or planning to get one, this would be a good time!