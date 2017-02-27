5 game releases to look out for in March

The month of March holds quite a few exciting releases. Here are some of the ones which we are looking forward to:

LEGO Worlds

So, another game like Minecraft, basically? Not completely. The only relatable thing between LEGO Worlds and Minecraft is that in both of them you can build stuff. In this sand-box, building game you can create whatever you want with lego blocks and given the building unit is lego, each and every brick is important as the next. Published by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, the game had been on Steam for quite some time as a part of ‘early access’. The game is slated for a formal release on 7 March.

Platforms: PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One.

NieR: Automata

This third-person RPG (Role playing game) is a direct sequel to the 2010 hit title, NieR. Developed by PlatinumGames, this version tells the story in the backdrop of a post-apocalyptic world where an unknown race of aliens have taken over earth and the human race is forced to take refuge in the moon, from where they build a new set of droids to reclaim what was once theirs. The game follows a female presenting android named 2B and her companion 9S, who fights alongside earth to put an end to the gigantic machines that threaten earth. You can join the battle on 7 March.

Platforms: PlayStation 4.

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands

According to the creator, Ubisoft, this game has the largest action-adventure open world the company has ever created. The game is set in a fictional Bolivia which has been taken over by a drug cartel. It is the first conventional Ghost Recon game in five years, so make sure to check it out! The title is set for a 7 March release.

Platforms: PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Mass Effect: Andromeda

This is undoubtedly one of the titles everyone has been eagerly waiting for. This action role-playing video game developed by BioWare and published by Electronic Arts recently went gold, meaning that it is pretty much on schedule of its release. We already had a glimpse of the game’s basics, including weapons and combat system. The game releases on 21 March.

Platforms: PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Mario Sports Superstar

This one’s special for two reasons. It brings horse racing into the Mario Universe for the first time and Nintendo is also releasing a set of amiibo cards based on the game which would be the first set of trading cards based on the Mario universe. However, the game does not only add horse racing, you can choose from a plethora of sports like tennis, baseball, soccer and golf. You can get your hands on it on 21 March.

Platforms: Nintendo 3DS.

Bonus:



Nintendo Switch!

With Nintendo’s newest portable/console hybrid officially coming in this month, there will be an assortment of games coming on the platform with the release. Here’s the list of game which would be available on Switch:

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Shovel Knight

Skylanders: Imaginators

1-2-Switch

Fast RMX

Super Bomberman R

Just Dance 2017

World of Goo

Human Resource Machine

I Am Setsuna

Little Inferno

Snipperclips

Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild will be released over Wii U on the same day as the launch.