5 game releases to look out for in April

Yet another month and some more exciting releases! Here what we are looking forward to in April.

Persona 5:

When the protagonist of this RPG is transferred to the fictional Shujin Academy for probation owing to an assault he carried out on a stalker. While there, he forges his own team of vigilante warriors, ‘Phantom Thieves of Hearts’. Just like the game’s previous editions, they battle it out with supernatural entities using their own psyche manifestations called ‘Personas’.

The game releases on 4 April.

Platforms: PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4.

Dragon Quest Heroes 2:

Developed by Omega Force and published by Square Enix, Dragon Quest Heroes 2 is a hack-n-slash game. This is a pure RPG where you can roam about in towns and engage in battles. This game will have four new characters and the series fans will be in for some familiar faces as well. You can begin your adventures on 25 April.

Platforms: PlayStation 4 and PC. It is supposed to be coming on Nintendo Switch as well, but no concrete word on it yet.

Outlast 2:

Developed and published by Red Barrels, Outlast 2 is a thrilling, first-person survival horror game. The game portrays the story of a journalist named Blake Langermann, along with his wife Lynn as they dart through the Arizona desert in hopes of uncovering a mystery of a murdered pregnant woman. However, they get separated following a crash and now Blake has to find his wife through a village, which has some grim surprises for him. The game releases on 25 April.

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PC and Xbox One.

Sniper: Ghost Warrior 3

If you like to stealthy while picking off your foes, this game, as the name suggests, would be perfect for you! The game follows the protagonist Jonathan “Jon” North as he must find and eliminate an intruder in Georgia to prevent another Cold War. Start you quest on 25 April.

Platforms: PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

New characters, items and gameplay galore in this version of the previous Wii U exclusive title. The game was formally announced as a part of the presentation of Nintendo Switch on January 13 this year. The game is launching on 28 April.

Platforms: Nintendo Switch.