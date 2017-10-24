Latest Videos


October 24-2017
27 animation projects head to Kidscreen’s Asian Animation Summit

1:45 pm 24/10/2017 By AnimationXpress Team

Kidscreen has announced the 27 animation concepts that have been selected for the 2017 Asian Animation Summit (AAS) showcase.

Representing the very best kids animated TV development work across Australia, Korea, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, China and New Zealand, these projects will be presented live to the audience.

‘The Fridgers’ and ‘Gaia’s Guardians’

This year’s event is set to take place in Brisbane, Australia from 29 November to 1 December. Over the course of the three-day event, each project will be presented in a moderated live pitch and question-answer format, with plenty of time for follow-up meetings and casual networking built into the schedule.

It is anticipated that roughly 250 attendees will take part in Asian Animation Summit 2017, which is designed to attract animation producers who are interested in co-production with partners in Asia-Pacific countries, as well as broadcasters, distributors and investors from the region and beyond.

Roughly 50 per cent of projects that debuted at previous AAS events have since gone into production, including series as Bottersnikes & Gumbles (2012), Kuu Kuu Harajuku (2013), Wonderballs (2012) and Balloon Barnyard (2014).

‘Bear & Salmon’ and ‘Salad Bunnies’

This year’s projects include:

Bear & Salmon                                      Like A Photon Creative (Australia)
Billie B Brown                                       Princess Pictures (Australia)
Chippy Hood                                          MOSTAPES (South Korea)
Cican                                                         Hellomotion (Indonesia)
Cubic Cats                                               Animatic Studios (Malaysia)
Cupcake Fairy Pink and Friends    B.I. Group (South Korea)
Egggoog                                                    StudioINYO (South Korea)
Gaia’s Guardians                                  Xhabition (Thailand)
Get R.E.A.L.                                            Red Thirty One (Australia)
Gogo’s Book Journey                          XrisP (South Korea)
Lunla                                                         YGGDRAZIL (Thailand)
Marmalade                                              Mighty Nice (Australia)
Next Quest                                               Lil Critter Workshop (Malaysia)
Pets vs Aliens                                          Lumine Studio (Indonesia)
Pinkfong Wonderstar                          SmartStudy (South Korea)
Ridiculous                                                Illusionist Animation Studio (Malaysia)
Salad Bunnies                                         Giggle Garage (Malaysia)
Silvers                                                        Pow Studios (New Zealand)
Skyriders                                                  Scribble Studios (Malaysia)
Slow Slow Sloth NEUL                         JBugsCo (South Korea)
The Entomon Academy                       Floating World Animation Studio (China)
The Fridgers                                            B.A.S.E. Studio (Indonesia)
The Jan and Rai Show                         BES Animation (Australia)
Time Hopper                                           As-Motion Studios (Thailand)
Toby & Friends                                             MIRAYI (Malaysia)
Wings Across the World                    Furneaux Media Productions (Australia)
Wormholes                                              Oh Yeah Wow (Australia)

AAS is owned and produced by Kidscreen, with support from hosting partners Screen Queensland and Brisbane Marketing; presenting partners KOCCA (Korea), MDEC (Malaysia) and DEPA/DITP (Thailand) and supporting partner AINAKI (Indonesia).

(This article has been contributed and edited by Anshita Bhatt)

  • Most Popular


  • Latest News

    • Copyright © 2017 AnimationXpress. All rights reserved.

    Subscribe to our newsletter to get updates on the Animation, VFX, Gaming & Comics sectors.