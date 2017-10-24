27 animation projects head to Kidscreen’s Asian Animation Summit

Kidscreen has announced the 27 animation concepts that have been selected for the 2017 Asian Animation Summit (AAS) showcase.

Representing the very best kids animated TV development work across Australia, Korea, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, China and New Zealand, these projects will be presented live to the audience.

This year’s event is set to take place in Brisbane, Australia from 29 November to 1 December. Over the course of the three-day event, each project will be presented in a moderated live pitch and question-answer format, with plenty of time for follow-up meetings and casual networking built into the schedule.

It is anticipated that roughly 250 attendees will take part in Asian Animation Summit 2017, which is designed to attract animation producers who are interested in co-production with partners in Asia-Pacific countries, as well as broadcasters, distributors and investors from the region and beyond.

Roughly 50 per cent of projects that debuted at previous AAS events have since gone into production, including series as Bottersnikes & Gumbles (2012), Kuu Kuu Harajuku (2013), Wonderballs (2012) and Balloon Barnyard (2014).

This year’s projects include:

Bear & Salmon Like A Photon Creative (Australia)

Billie B Brown Princess Pictures (Australia)

Chippy Hood MOSTAPES (South Korea)

Cican Hellomotion (Indonesia)

Cubic Cats Animatic Studios (Malaysia)

Cupcake Fairy Pink and Friends B.I. Group (South Korea)

Egggoog StudioINYO (South Korea)

Gaia’s Guardians Xhabition (Thailand)

Get R.E.A.L. Red Thirty One (Australia)

Gogo’s Book Journey XrisP (South Korea)

Lunla YGGDRAZIL (Thailand)

Marmalade Mighty Nice (Australia)

Next Quest Lil Critter Workshop (Malaysia)

Pets vs Aliens Lumine Studio (Indonesia)

Pinkfong Wonderstar SmartStudy (South Korea)

Ridiculous Illusionist Animation Studio (Malaysia)

Salad Bunnies Giggle Garage (Malaysia)

Silvers Pow Studios (New Zealand)

Skyriders Scribble Studios (Malaysia)

Slow Slow Sloth NEUL JBugsCo (South Korea)

The Entomon Academy Floating World Animation Studio (China)

The Fridgers B.A.S.E. Studio (Indonesia)

The Jan and Rai Show BES Animation (Australia)

Time Hopper As-Motion Studios (Thailand)

Toby & Friends MIRAYI (Malaysia)

Wings Across the World Furneaux Media Productions (Australia)

Wormholes Oh Yeah Wow (Australia)

AAS is owned and produced by Kidscreen, with support from hosting partners Screen Queensland and Brisbane Marketing; presenting partners KOCCA (Korea), MDEC (Malaysia) and DEPA/DITP (Thailand) and supporting partner AINAKI (Indonesia).

(This article has been contributed and edited by Anshita Bhatt)