15 new HBO Max originals including kids content to launch on WarnerMedia platforms in Asia

HBO Max debuted in the United States on 27 May giving India a miss. Now, WarnerMedia has confirmed that at least 15 HBO Max Originals will be available on HBO GO and WarnerMedia channels in Asia in 2020.

The content slate, specially curated to suit the taste of Asian audiences, includes drama series, documentaries, movies and kids shows. The content is sourced from studios and distributors including Lionsgate, Paramount, Warner Bros. and Sesame Workshop.

Few shows have already launched on 27 May and premiere dates for other titles and those across HBO, Warner TV, Cartoon Network and Boomerang channels are still to be confirmed.

The Kids and Family line-up includes –

The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo

Sesame Street’s Elmo is the host of his very own talk show! He’s going to bring an all-new celeb-studded series and fun with a show that celebrates bedtime routines. The guests include Lil Nas X, the Jonas Brothers, Ciara, Blake Lively, Sofia Carson, John Mulaney, Olivia Wilde and John Oliver.

Looney Tunes Cartoons

Featuring the marquee characters, this all-new series of cartoons will have classic pairings in simple, gag-driven and visually vibrant stories.

The Fungies!

A prehistoric comedy cartoon, The Fungies! explores Fungietown through the whimsical quests of Seth, a young student at Fungietown Elementary.

Adventure Time: Distant Lands

The four new specials will continue the Adventure Time stories that captured imaginations and introduced unlikely heroes Finn and Jake, best friends who traversed the mystical Land of Ooo and encountered its colourful inhabitants.

Sesame Street

For 50 years, Sesame Street has helped kids grow smarter, stronger, and kinder, offering preschoolers and their families the gold standard in educational children’s programming.

Sesame Street: The Monster at the End of the Book

Starring lovable, furry Grover from Sesame Street, The Monster at the End of This Story is a new animated special based on the acclaimed children’s picture book.