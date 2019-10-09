12 teams battle it out in Grand Finale of Free Fire Tournament

The grand finale event for Free Fire tournament – the Free Fire India Today League – will take place at Siri Fort Auditorium in Delhi on the 12 October 2019. Run jointly by Garena and India Today, the event will bring together the top 12 teams in the country in New Delhi to compete in the Group Finals

Free Fire is one of the most popular mobile battle royale games globally. It was the third most downloaded mobile game and the most downloaded battle royale game globally across the Google Play and iOS App Stores combined in Q2 2019, according to App Annie. As of May 2019, Free Fire achieved more than 450 million registered users and more than 50 million peak daily active users from over 130 markets worldwide.

Around 2,000 Free Fire fans are expected to turn up at the offline finals and soak up the exciting atmosphere in the audience, together with a community of gamers in India. Pre-registration can be done via the official website. For fans around the world who are unable to attend the event, Garena will be live streaming the event on YouTube. In addition, Sports Minister of India Kiren Rijiju, will be gracing the event, in a show of support for the esports community and to cheer the finalists on.

The final contenders are the winners of the online qualifiers held in September. Over 100,000 registrations were received for the tournament, with 5000 teams comprising around 20,000 participants qualifying for the initial playoffs.

The total prize pool of 35 lakhs for the Free Fire India Today League will be split amongst the ultimate twelve survivors. The team that emerges the champion will walk away with 8.5 lakhs from the total prize pool.