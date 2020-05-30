10 game releases to look out for in June

As the month of June is around the corner here are the games releases that will see the light of day in May 2020 midst of the global lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak:

Tour de France 2020 (4June): Tour de France 2020 is a game based on the experience and the intensity of the Grande Boucle from inside the peloton with Tour de France 2020. Pedal into the thick of the action as a cyclist for one of the top teams in the Tour de France. Elbow to elbow in the peloton, experience the attacks, breakaways, sprints and other tense situations of this famous race. You will need to optimise your tactics and stamina management to slip on the iconic yellow jersey.

Platforms: Xbox One, PC, PS4

Grounded (9June): Grounded is based on the world which is a vast, beautiful and dangerous place – especially when you have been shrunk to the size of an ant. Explore, build and survive together in thefirst person, multiplayer, survival-adventure. The task of the game is to thrive alongside the hordes of giant insects, fighting to survive the perils of the backyard.

Platforms: Xbox One, PC

Warborn (12 June): Warborn is a strategy games based on the rise up and deploy for battle in the variable armour, a technologically advanced suit of war. With command over this giant robotic weapon, lead a strike force of deadly mecha towards victory and liberation in Warborn. It features turn-based tactics and quick-fire clashes.

Platforms:PS4, Switch, PC, Xbox One





Desperados III (16 June): Desperados III is a real-time tactics video game developed by Mimimi Games and published by THQ Nordic. The first installment in the series since the 2007 spin-off title Helldorado,The task is to command a band of Desperados led by gunslinger John Cooper in the real-time tactics game

Platforms PS4, Xbox One, PC

Disintegration (16June): Disintegration is an upcoming first-person shooter that incorporates elements of real-time strategy games. directed by the co-creator of Halo, Marcus Lehto, the game is shaping up to have similarly intriguing sci-fi elements, where you play as a group of humans-turned-robotic outlaws striving to reclaim control over society from a militant superpower bent on converting humanity into robots.

PlatformsPS4, Xbox One, PC

The Last Of Us Part II (19 June): Set five years after the events of its universally loved predecessor, Naughty Dog’s The Last Of Us Part II follows an older Ellie and Joel, who have finally found a life of peace among a thriving community of survivors. That is until a violent event forces Ellie to embark on a new journey in search for vengeance, justice, and closure. On June 19, you can experience this beautiful, but dangerous, world for yourself. And thanks to the newest iteration of the Naughty Dog engine, the characters and world are more realistic and meticulously detailed than ever before.

Platforms: PS4

Little Town Hero (23June): Little Town Hero is a role-playing video game developed by Game Freak. In the game you have to protect your home and you’ll need to gather your ideas and fight! With the unique combat system of Little Town Hero, you can plan your attacks, garner support from your friends, and fend off giant monsters with the power of ideas!

Platforms: Switch, PS4

The Almost Gone (June 25):The game is poised between life and death, isolated and alone, one must unravel the poignant truths that led to your fate. Dig beneath the beautifully rendered façades and interiors of an ordinary suburban lifestyle to discover a contemporary tale crafted by an award-winning author. Piece together this compelling story by revealing objects and memories, and decipher these clues to reveal more of the story and its secrets. From your own home to eerily deserted streets, beautiful apartment blocks to abandoned hospitals, you must search forensically for clues and the path forwards. Each new revelation takes you that one step closer to understanding, and to the people and places that surrounded you, in your all too short life.

Platforms: PC ,Switch

Hunting Simulator 2 (30 June): Hunting Simulator 2 is set in stunning natural environments. With your hunting dog by your side, explore the Texan desert and forests of Colorado and Europe as you track down 33 animal species. Choose your gear from over 160 official weapons, accessories and clothing items (including Browning, Winchester and Bushnell).

Platforms: PS4, Xbox One

The Wonderful 101: Remastered (30 June): The Wonderful 101 is an action-adventure game developed by PlatinumGames and published by Nintendo for the Wii U. The game was directed by Hideki Kamiya and produced by Atsushi Inaba; the pair also worked together on the Viewtiful Joe series and Ōkami. In the game players control a horde of superheroes from an isometric viewpoint and can turn them into various objects called “Unite Morphs.” As levels progress, players must explore each stage to find helpless citizens and recruit them to join their army of heroes. The more heroes gathered, the greater the special morph powers can be

Platforms: Switch, PS4