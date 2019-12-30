10 game releases to look out for in January

We are nearing the end of the year 2019 and by extension, the decade too. As we stand on the cusp of the new year, here are the much-awaited games releases that will see the light of day in 2020:

AO Tennis 2– AO Tennis 2, the second game in the official Australia Open series, tennis fans can take themselves from the outside courts to centre-stage glory in the all-new narrative-driven career mode. For the first time in AO Tennis, success for a young talented player depends as much on external events as great play on the court, which provides deeper immersion into the world of professional tennis. AO Tennis 2 includes a roster of some of the brightest talents across both the ATP and WTA, including Rafael Nadal, Ash Barty, Angélique Kerber and many others. All venues that will be used in the 2020 Australian Open will also be available in the game, so fans can enjoy maximum authenticity as they play along with the Australian summer of tennis. Players can once again use Big Ant’s celebrated content editor, which was loved by the community in AO Tennis, to customise every element of their game. Furthermore, all content created and shared by users since the first game from 2018 will be available in AO Tennis 2. That’s over 20,000 players and hundreds of courts that can be enjoyed by fans of the sport. The game aims to launch on 9 January .

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO, Switch

Yakuza: Like a Dragon: is a role-playing game developed and published by Sega for the PlayStation 4. It is the eighth main release in the Yakuza series and they are featuring a new protagonist and a change in gameplay genre. Yakuza: Like a Dragon can be considered a soft reboot of the series. Actors Shinichi Tsutsumi, Ken Yasuda, and Kiichi Nakai will be lending their appearances and voices to the game’s main cast members, with Kazuhiro Nakaya voicing the game’s main protagonist, Ichiban Kasuga. Yakuza series creator Toshihiro Nagoshi said that the new style of logo was done to reflect Ichiban Kasuga’s differing personality compared to Kazuma Kiryu.The game is set to be released in Japan on 16 January, and worldwide later in 2020 (TBA)

Platforms: PS4

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot– is an open world upcoming action role-playing game developed by CyberConnect2 and published by Bandai Namco Entertainment. Based on the Dragon Ball franchise creator Akira Toriyama designed the new original character Bonyū for the game. It is scheduled to be released on 17January.

Platforms: Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One

Moons of Madness– Moons of Madness are a first-person, story-driven cosmic horror game where the scientific exploration of Mars meets the supernatural dread of Lovecraft. Developed by Rock Pocket Games and published by Funcom. A player plays the role of Shane Newehart, a technician stationed at the Invictus and one’s security clearance means that the players are completely unaware of the existence of the mysterious signal. Their job is simply to keep the lights on until the transport ship Cyrano arrives bringing with it a new team to take over their duties. The game aims to launch in 21January.

Platforms: PS4, XBO

Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition – The beloved classic Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles returns in beautiful HD Long ago, a giant meteorite fell on the land, and deadly miasma blanketed the world. Crystals keep the miasma in check, but the crystals’ power is not eternal. Young adventurers embark on a journey once a year seeking “drops of myrrh” to purify the crystals. These are the chronicles of brave young adventurers who journey to protect their home. These are the “Crystal Chronicles.”. the game aims to launch on 23 January.

Platforms: Playstation 4, Nintendo Switch, iOS and Android devices

Rugby 20 – The key to victory isn’t just a good attack plan, players will also need a rock-solid defense to regain possession of the ball. Capitalize on the enemy team’s mistakes, recover the lost ground and claw victory from the jaws of defeat! The game aims to release on 23 January 2020.

Platforms : PS4, XBOX ONE and PC.

Journey to the Savage Planet–Journey to the Savage Planet is an upbeat co-op adventure game set in a bright and colourful alien world with weird and wonderful creatures.

A player plays the role of an employee of Kindred Aerospace which proudly touts its rating as the fourth best interstellar exploration company . A player is dropped onto an unchartered planet deep in a fictitious, far away corner of the universe.The player launched with high hopes but little equipment and no real plan , the player job is to explore , catalogue alien Flora and fauna and determine if this planet is fit for human habitation .The games aims to launch on 28 January.

Warcraft reforged : It is a remastered edition of the 2003 real-time strategy video game Warcraft III: Reign of Chaos and its expansion The Frozen Throne. Though it retains the gameplay of the original Warcraft III, it adds revamped graphics, improved modding capabilities, an altered campaign, balance changes and modern online Battle.net features.The game is developed and to be published by Blizzard Entertainment .It is scheduled to be released on 28 January 2020.

Platforms : Windows and MacOS

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners: The Walking Dead:Saints & Sinners is a game unlike any other in The Walking Dead universe. Every challenge a player face and decision they make is driven by the them. Fight the undead, scavenge through the flooded ruins of New Orleans, and face gut-wrenching choices for the players and the other survivors. The game is developed and to be published by Skydance Interactive.The Walking Dead :Saints & Sinners aims to publish 23 January, 2020.

Platforms: Windows



Coffee Talk: Developed by Indonesian based indie developer and publisher, Toge Productions, Coffee Talk features 90s anime-inspired pixel art with colorful casts. The game also comes with over twenty tracks of jazzy and lo-fi music to accompany the late night warm drinks and conversations. Coffee Talk is a game about listening to people’s problems and helping them by serving up a warm drink out of the ingredients that the player have in stock. Completing the recipe app with dozens of special drinks out of hundreds of possible drink combinations, create beautiful latte art on them, and see how the stories change depending on what the player have served to their customers. The game will launch on 29 January.

Platforms : Mac, PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One