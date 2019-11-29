10 game releases to look out for in December

It might be the end of year but it is not yet for the gaming community because there are many more new launches to look ahead.Here are some of the game releases which we are looking forward.



Phoenix point: The game is a strategy video game featuring a turn-based tactics system that is being developed by Bulgaria-based independent developer Snapshot GamesPhoenix Point puts the player in the midst of a desperate fight to take back the earth from a mutating, alien menace. Featuring turn-based, tactical combat and resource management on a global scale, Phoenix Point offers endless replayability and a brutal challenge. Phoenix Point is set in 2047 on an Earth in the midst of an alien invasion, with Lovecraft-inspired horrors on the verge of wiping out humanity. Players start the game in command of a lone base, Phoenix Point, and face a mix of strategic and tactical challenges as they try to save themselves and the rest of humankind from annihilation by the alien threat. Point Phoenix is releasing on 3 December 2019 on the Epic Games Store. Later in 2020 the game might release in XBOX Xbox One and PS4

Platforms: macOS and Microsoft Windows

Arise: A Simple Story : Arise: A Simple Story developed by Barcelona-based studio Piccolo with publisher techland is an artistic action-adventure in which one can play as an elderly man as one takes an emotional journey through his life, as memories come to life and time bends to their will.Each chapter represents a specific turning point in a man’s long life filled with relatable moments of joy and sorrow. One can travel through beautifully designed landscapes in this mellow and heartfelt adventure game.

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and the Epic Games Store

Life is Strange 2: Life is Strange 2 is a episodic graphic adventure video game. developed by Dontnod Entertainment and published by Square Enix. It is the second main entry of the Life Is Strange series, and was released for Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. Life Is Strange 2 is a graphic adventure played from a third-person view. The player takes control of Sean Diaz, a Latino-American teenager. Sean can interact with the environment, obtain objects, and talk with non-player charactervia dialogue trees.This is the fifth instalment of the episodic adventure video game which will release on 3 December

Platforms: Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One

Darksiders Genesis: Darksiders Genesis is an upcoming top-down hack and slash action role-playing video game developed by American studio Airship Syndicate and published by THQ Nordic. From the developers of Airship Syndicate and publisher THQ Nordic is considered a spin-off prequel game in the Darksiders series and introduces the fourth Horseman of the Apocalypse, Strife, as the protagonist. Strife will also team up with his brother, War. The game to release worldwide on 5 December and later in 2020 it will release in Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One.

Platforms: Google Stadia, Microsoft Windows

Mosaic: Mosaic is a narrative game from the developer Krillbite about modern society, being caught in the daily grind, and trying to make sense of it all. It tells the story about urban isolation and the dread of being a piece in a giant machinery you can’t understand. For the protagonist in Mosaic, the mundane life changes completely when strange things starts happening, and no day will be the same after. The game is already on Apple Arcade and now the game will release in other platforms on 5 december

Platforms: PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch.

Jurassic World Evolution: Return to Jurassic Park DLC: Frontier Developments, is all set to release their upcoming game Jurassic World Evolution: Return to Jurassic Park DLC. The game takes place following the events of Jurassic Park, set in 1993, and features park designs, dinosaurs and characters from the original film. The players are invited to return to the island where it all started. Reclaim the park from the dinosaurs, rebuild beloved locations, and overcome brand new challenges guided by Dr. Alan Grant, Dr. Ellie Sattler, and Dr. Ian Malcolm in an original narrative voiced by the film cast. The game allows the players to build your own Jurassic World, bioengineer dinosaurs, and construct attractions, containment, and research facilities. Every choice in the game leads to a different path and spectacular challenges arise when ‘life finds a way.’ The game releases on 10 December.

Platforms:PC, PS4, XBO

Terminator: Resistance: Terminator: Resistance is a first-person shooter action video game developed by Teyon and published by Reef Entertainment for Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. Terminator: Resistance is set in a post-apocalyptic 2028 Los Angeles. Players take on the role of Jacob Rivers, a soldier in the John Connor-led human resistance against Skynet’s robotic killing machines. It is based on the Terminator franchise, set during the future war depicted in the films The Terminator and Terminator 2: Judgment Day.The game will have multiple possible endings. The game will release on 10 December.

Platforms : Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One.

Dragon quest builder 2: Dragon quest builder 2 developed by Square Enix and Omega Force, with Square Enix publishing it is an action role-playing sandbox game. Dragon Quest Builder 2 features the ability for players to find materials and use them to construct buildings and other equipment. New features not found in the previous game include the ability to fly and travel underwater, as well as a fast-travel function based on a retro-style map. With the game the players can explore a variety of locations across the islands, plant and harvest crops with their villagers, discover new blueprints, and battle fearsome foes Unlike the first Dragon Quest Builders, the game allows for upto four players to play together cooperatively . The game to release worldwide on 12 December.

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Windows

Detroit: Become Human: Detroit: Become Human is a 2018 adventure game developed by Quantic Dream and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment. The plot follows three androids: Kara (Valorie Curry), who escapes the owner she was serving to explore her newfound sentience and protect a young girl; Connor (Bryan Dechart), whose job is to hunt down sentient androids; and Markus (Jesse Williams), who devotes himself to releasing other androids from servitude. They may survive or perish depending on dialogue choices. Detroit: Become Human is an adventure game played from a third-person view, which is subject to a set and controllable perspective. There are multiple playable characters who can die as the story continues without them, as a result, there is no game over message following a character’s death. It’s been out on the PS4 for a good 18 months now and will release worldwide on 12 December .

Platforms: PC

Gwent: The Witcher Card Game (AND): Gwent: The Witcher Card Game (AND) is a free-to-play digital collectible card game developed and published by CD Projekt It is a turn-based card game between two players, with each game taking three rounds. Each player must play one card each turn from a deck of at least twenty-five cards. Each deck belongs to a faction that offers different play styles. Each faction has different leaders where each have individual abilities. As Gwent does not use a mana system like most traditional CCGs, card advantage is often what wins the game. The game to release in 4 December 2018

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One.