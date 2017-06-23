Tete-a-tete with digital painter Abeer Malik

Her deft artwork brings paintings to life, while her picturesque portrayals of Amitabh Bachchan has espied the eye of the Big B himself. Abeer Malik may still be in the springtime of her life but the imperiously talented artist has already carved a niche for herself. We bring you an exclusive interview with her as she discusses her journey from a lonely girl in Jamshedpur to becoming the face of digital painting in India.

Can you please introduce yourself in brief to our readers?

My name is Abeer Malik. Basically I am from Kanpur and I started my journey of painting from there itself. I also learnt about Photoshop and thereafter I started digital painting.

As an artist, who is your inspiration?

For my inspiration, there’s an artist, Even Mehl Emundson and another one is Nathan Fox.

What drew you to digital painting?

Actually I don’t come from an art background even though my dad wanted me to become a doctor. But a few years back, we shifted to Jamshedpur where I had no companionship initially. All I had with me was my art and my computer and I felt it is better to do something with it rather than just idling my time away. So that is how my association with digital painting began.

Any particular software that you use for digital painting?

I use Photoshop for my digital paintings. And while working on a tab, I use Huion H610 pro. I remain updated with technology all the time since it helps in enhancing my work

What else do you do apart from digital painting?

There are lots of things. I do carpentry as I like to use hammer and other such heavy tools just to feel that I am strong! Then currently I’m learning Spanish and also doing several creative things.

What’s your greatest moment of success as an artist?

Recently my painting earned a place in the ‘Expose’ publication book, which is one of the most renowned books for art. It happened just a month ago and it was my dream to feature in that book.

You are a freelance concept artist. Have you worked for any production house before?

Last year, I worked for D-studio and painted 19 portraits of Amitabh Bachchan for them. Then they utilised it for the Binani cement advertisement.

Did you meet Amitabh Bachchan? What did he say about your work?

Actually I did not meet him personally as I couldn’t find time to come to Mumbai. But Dilip from D-studio called me up and when Amitabhji asked about the painting, he got to know about me.

Where do you see yourself 5 to 10 years from now?

I want to work with some good companies like Applibot, which made art from the game of ‘Legends of Cryptids’. Their art is beautiful and I just love their work. Someday I want to work for them.

Any plans to showcase your talent overseas?

Nothing as of now, as for that matter my parents wouldn’t allow me to go abroad. However, I’ve done a tutorial for UK Adobe Magazine.

You were honoured with ‘Best Digital Painting’ at the Animday awards. What would you say about it?

It was very good as it was the first award I had ever won. I did not anticipate to win it but it was one of my best experience. It also inspired me to make more strides in this field.

What are your views about Animation Xpress?

I regularly follow your work and I am up-to-date with all the articles being posted on the website. I have read a lot about VFX related articles and also recently I came across an article on Jimmy Shergill which I loved it. You guys post really interesting articles and I love your work.

Any words of advise for upcoming digital painters?

I would only advice to start off with small things and not run after everything at once. When I started, my aim was to move step by step and not rush into things. Also, don’t work to please others as you would never be happy and never make progress.