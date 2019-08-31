Ann Awards 2019: The ceremony ends and the winners list is out

The first edition of Ann Awards India’s largest full-scale animation awards, an initiative by AnimationXpress, has set the name in the ecosystem. The Ann Awards brought in an evening of joy, laughter, pride, emotions and recognition.

Here is the winner’s list:

Student Category

Awards Best student 2D film Candra-Sassa (Moon Rabbit) by IDC School of design

Student Awards Best Student 3D film The Last Stand – A War Film by Supinfocom Rubika

Programming Category

Best Channel Packaging YAY! = Playful by Sony Pictures Networks

Best preschool show MIGHTY LITTLE BHEEM – SPICY SURPRISE by Green Gold Animation

Best Promo Little Singham Chala London by Discovery Communications India

Best 2D animated series Little Singham by Discovery Communications India

Best 3D animated series ANDY PIRKI by AUM Animation Studios and Motu Patlu by Cosmos-Maya

Best Animation Digital Film Punyakoti by Puppetica Media

Best Animation Digital Series Kalari Kids- When Warriors Unite by GreenGold Animation

Best Animation Film Goopi Gawaiyaa Bagha Bajaiyaa (GGBB) by Paperboat Design studios

Best Animation Short Film Kite : a short film by Sagar Funde

Best Digital Channel Chotoonz by Toonz Animation India

Special Animation Programming (Non GEC) So Shayari TV Today Network

Technical Category

Best Character Animation Tik Tak Tail by Cosmos-Maya

Best Character Design Punyakoti by Puppetica Media

Best Director of animated TV series ANDY PIRKI by AUM Animation Studios

Best Editing in an animated series ANDY PIRKI by AUM Animation Studios.

Best Music Composer ANDY PIRKI by AUM Animation Studios

Best Screenplay Punyakoti by Puppetica Media

Best Special Effects Radha Krishna Vyomasura Promo by Ventana Studios

Best Title Song Rudra – Title Song by Viacom 18 Media (Nickelodeon)

Best Title Design Smoke (Web series) by Plexus

Best Voice Over Artist Punyakoti by Puppetica Media

MAM Category

Best Animated Brand Film Cadbury 5 Star – Frog Film by Paperboat

Best Digital Campaign for Animated Series Kung Fu Dhamaka: The Game by Gamitronics

Best Experiential marketing Little Singham Squad – School Contact Program 2018 by Discovery Communications India

Best Brand Collaboration with Animated Character Sony YAY! with PVR by Sony Pictures Networks Best Broadcasters Campaign Go Kicko Campaign by Sony Pictures Networks

L&M Category

Best licensed and merchandised character Chhota Bheem Action Plush by Green Gold Animation

Best merchandised & licensed series The Jungle Book by DQ Entertainment International

Editor’s choice

Best Animation Short Film Daaduji – Sone se pehle brush karna by Viacom 18 Media Pvt Ltd (Nickelodeon)

Best Character Animation ANDY PIRKI by AUM Animation Studios

Best Regional Show Bommiyum Thirukkuralum by Sun TV Network

Outstanding Work Globally Technicolor India and Philm CGI

Digital Shorts Lapet Te Raho by Sony Pictures Network India.

Personalities category

Best Indie Studio Tavrohi Animations

Animation Studio of the year Cosmos Maya

Animation Personality of the year Annu Sikka

Contribution to Indian Animation Ketan Mohan

Lifetime Achievement Award Ram Mohan