Ann Awards 2019: The ceremony ends and the winners list is out

The first edition of Ann Awards India’s largest full-scale animation awards, an initiative by AnimationXpress, has set the name in the ecosystem. The Ann Awards brought in an evening of joy, laughter, pride, emotions and recognition.
Here is the winner’s list:
Student Category
Awards Best student 2D film Candra-Sassa (Moon Rabbit) by IDC School of design
Student Awards Best Student 3D film The Last Stand – A War Film by Supinfocom Rubika
Programming Category
Best Channel Packaging YAY! = Playful by Sony Pictures Networks
Best preschool show MIGHTY LITTLE BHEEM – SPICY SURPRISE by Green Gold Animation
Best Promo Little Singham Chala London by Discovery Communications India
Best 2D animated series Little Singham by Discovery Communications India
Best 3D animated series ANDY PIRKI by AUM Animation Studios and Motu Patlu by Cosmos-Maya
Best Animation Digital Film Punyakoti by Puppetica Media
Best Animation Digital Series Kalari Kids- When Warriors Unite by GreenGold Animation
Best Animation Film Goopi Gawaiyaa Bagha Bajaiyaa (GGBB) by Paperboat Design studios
Best Animation Short Film Kite : a short film by Sagar Funde
Best Digital Channel Chotoonz by Toonz Animation India
Special Animation Programming (Non GEC) So Shayari TV Today Network
Technical Category
Best Character Animation Tik Tak Tail by Cosmos-Maya
Best Character Design Punyakoti by Puppetica Media
Best Director of animated TV series ANDY PIRKI by AUM Animation Studios
Best Editing in an animated series ANDY PIRKI by AUM Animation Studios.
Best Music Composer ANDY PIRKI by AUM Animation Studios
Best Screenplay Punyakoti by Puppetica Media
Best Special Effects Radha Krishna Vyomasura Promo by Ventana Studios
Best Title Song Rudra – Title Song by Viacom 18 Media (Nickelodeon)
Best Title Design Smoke (Web series) by Plexus
Best Voice Over Artist Punyakoti by Puppetica Media
MAM Category
Best Animated Brand Film Cadbury 5 Star – Frog Film by Paperboat
Best Digital Campaign for Animated Series Kung Fu Dhamaka: The Game by Gamitronics
Best Experiential marketing Little Singham Squad – School Contact Program 2018 by Discovery Communications India
Best Brand Collaboration with Animated Character Sony YAY! with PVR by Sony Pictures Networks Best Broadcasters Campaign Go Kicko Campaign by Sony Pictures Networks
L&M Category
Best licensed and merchandised character Chhota Bheem Action Plush by Green Gold Animation
Best merchandised & licensed series The Jungle Book by DQ Entertainment International
Editor’s choice
Best Animation Short Film Daaduji – Sone se pehle brush karna by Viacom 18 Media Pvt Ltd (Nickelodeon)
Best Character Animation ANDY PIRKI by AUM Animation Studios
Best Regional Show Bommiyum Thirukkuralum by Sun TV Network
Outstanding Work Globally Technicolor India and Philm CGI
Digital Shorts Lapet Te Raho by Sony Pictures Network India.
Personalities category
Best Indie Studio Tavrohi Animations
Animation Studio of the year Cosmos Maya
Animation Personality of the year Annu Sikka
Contribution to Indian Animation Ketan Mohan
Lifetime Achievement Award Ram Mohan