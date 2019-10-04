The second edition of IndiaJoy Festival 2019 is back and promises to be grand

IndiaJoy Festival 2019, the largest congregation of gaming, animation, VFX, esports and entertainment Events In India is back with its second edition, from 20 to 23 November 2019 at HICC Hyderabad.

India Joy festival is organised by the Telangana Visual Effects Animation and Gaming Association (TVAGA) with the support of the Government of Telangana and Software Technology Parks of India.

“Hyderabad has witnessed tremendous growth and dynamism in the media and digital industry sector in the last few years and has far outperformed all other sectors. At this juncture giving a bigger push to the sector by organising a mega event like IndiaJoy makes a lot of strategic sense for the government. The government continues to extend crucial support to the sector keeping in view the huge growth potential. We expect more inward investments, more interest among the people to take up a career in the sector, and the emergence of a comprehensive and integrated ecosystem,” said Govt of Telangana ITE & C department Principle secretary Jayesh Ranjan.

After a successful first edition, IndiaJoy Festival is returning with exclusive events in gaming, animation, VFX, esports and entertainment promising a bigger and grander experience for all stakeholders of the Industry.

“It’s wonderful to see how the creative industries are developing in India. There is so much talent down here that it’s untapped on the broader world stage. We are committed to support and enrich IndiaJoy Festival and make it a global annual event happening in Telangana,” expressed TVAGA president and Green Gold Animation founder and CEO Rajiv Chilaka.

This year IndiaJoy is a weekday knowledge gaining event, will be packed with enlightening speaker sessions, exhibitions, workshops, contests, and networking sessions which will the help community of enthusiasts, professionals, stalwarts and students to know better about the industry and the business prospects.

The festival held in the Hyderabad city last year and is a great platform for industry veterans, production houses, animation, visuals and gaming-savvy students and professionals, fetching participants from all across the globe, to showcase the diversity of best talent, content and projects.

The elaborate line-up of collaborated events of IndiaJoy Festival 2019 are as follows:

• The India Game Developers Conference (22 and 23 Nov) -India’s premier Game Development Conclave

• NODWIN Esports Arena – India’s Premiere esports event

• Indywood Film Carnival

• DesiToons – Celebrating Indian Animation

• VFX Summit – Celebrating Indian VFX

• Influencer Con

• OTT Pulse – OTT platform connects with Indian content developers

• IndiaJoy Music Fest – Indie music evenings

• Association of Designers of India (ADI)

• And other Invite-only events by top software developers

IndiaJoy festival bringing together standalone media and entertainment events under one roof with delegates from more than 50 countries to explore investments, co-production, Indian market potential. This time it’s going even bigger and grander with the new addition of VFX Summit, a celebration of Indian Animation with DesiToons, OTT pulse where OTT platform connects with Indian content developers along with Association of Designers summit.

Stay tuned for the grander conglomeration of speakers, investors, artists, conferences and more at Hyderabad IndiaJoy Festival 2019. Registration to the event are now open https://www.indiajoy.in/