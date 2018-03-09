Romanian delegation with interest to promote bilateral relations lands at enTTech

Out of the many countries present at enTTech, Romania was one. And while many may not know in which part of Europe Romania exists, it was a thoroughly warm meeting that AnimationXpress team had with the Romanian delegates.

Foundation for a Modern Romania honorific president Gabriel Rasvan Toader was present at the event, with interests to promote and develop ties between India and Romania. As he mentioned, Romanian companies have deep interests to co-operate with India in various sectors of economy, including the film industry.

Foundation for a Modern Romania was born in 1998 with an aim to generate possible development programs on the areas with slower economic evolution, debate and implement solution for the development of Romania in a European context. It supports the country in multiple sectors like culture, tourism, human resources, education, scholarships etc.

“We (Romania) have lots to show. So it is best if people see,” said Toader. He also revealed that the Romanian delegation included a couple of companies from tourism and movie sectors. Romania is interested in buying content from India and likewise, also selling Romanian movies here.

Romanian culture and tourism ambassador Nicolae Voiculet was also present at the B2B event, on behalf of Romania’s prominent film-production company Castle Film Studios. The full service film studio has worked on more than 250 films (including Hollywood) in 25 years.

Voiculet looked to foster relations between India and Romania, through the business of movies. He also revealed sincere interest in promoting Indian culture and content in Romania. And so did delegates from other countries.

Business happens when it happens, taking its own sweet time to materialise. However, the event scored big in nurturing relations between the countries and their people.

Someone hence had rightly said: “You can’t do a good business with a bad person. Find the right people to work with and you can’t go wrong.”