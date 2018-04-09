Bengaluru GAFX 2018 returns!

Bengaluru GAFX 2018, India’s premier event on animation, visual effects, gaming and comics (AVGC) will take place at Hotel Lalit Ashok, Bengaluru on the 18, 19 and 20 May 2018. The event (formerly called ABAI Fest & Summit) is organised by ABAI under the aegis of the Department of Innovation and Technology, Government of Karnataka.

The Karnataka AVGC Policy 2.0 has charted a vision for growth and opportunity of the Digital Creative industries and aims to make Karnataka a key destination for IP and Services in this sector.

“GAFX 2018 is the coming together of the creative and technology communities in the digital media sector in which Karnataka already has a leadership position. It is our aim and ambition to encourage a greater partnership between international and local players; increased government, industry and academia cooperation and to continue to grow the ecosystem among developers of IP and digital content services in the AVGC and digital media production sector”, says Government of Karnataka principal secretary ITBT & S&T Gaurav Gupta.

GAFX 2018 comprises of a spectacular conference; buyer: seller meet; contests, screenings, exhibition and global networking opportunities. The ABAI B2B summit will take place concurrently with GAFX on the 17th and 18th May 2018 following the mega success of its first edition in November 2017. The international buyers are already committed to being here.

“The big idea for the 2018 edition of GAFX is to focus on business opportunities by enhancing the B2B platform, creating the intersection between ideas and business models, bringing talent to the forefront, helping skillsets find jobs and enhancing the awareness and opportunities in this sector- India’s fastest growing services industry. This event will also act as a curtain-raiser showcasing ABAI’s pioneering Center of Excellence for AVGC”, says ABAI president Biren Ghose.

The event will feature world leaders in content development and acquisition whose pedigree is unparalleled. A unique ‘Developer Day’ will be hosted in partnership with a global major. Various community engagement activities are being planned which will encourage the delegates to participate in a slew of fun filled activities around the themes of #gafxb2b (Bengaluru B2B Summit), #gafxconnect (Networking), #gafxshowcase (Exhibition), #gafxdigital (Contests), #gafxpix (Screenings) and #gafxlive (Conference).

GAFX 2018 will put India on the global circuit of marquee AVGC conferences and festivals.

For more information on the event, registration and sponsorship opportunities, please visit: https://www.gafx.in/ or call Mr. Amit Singh on: +91 9886998719