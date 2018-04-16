Bengaluru GAFX 2018 registrations now open!

Bengaluru GAFX 2018, India’s premier event on animation, visual effects, gaming and comics (AVGC) is taking place at Hotel Lalit Ashok, Bengaluru on the 18, 19 and 20 May, 2018. The event (formerly called ABAI Fest & Summit) is organized by ABAI under the aegis of the Department of Innovation and Technology, Government of Karnataka.

The main agenda for the 2018 edition of GAFX is focused on creating more opportunities and to help establish a strong foothold for the community in the AVGC sector. Keeping this in mind, GAFX 2018 is hosting one of the biggest business to business (B2B) events in the country.The B2B event under GAFX 2018 is a unique platform designed to connect IP owners and developers; content creators and production houses interested in producing and co-producing creative content.



If you think you have an exciting idea or a spectacular content that the international buyers would be interested in, then prepare your pitches and register yourself on the portal which opens on the 18 of April, 2018.

Along with the B2B event, GAFX 2018 is hosting a series of extraordinary events like conferences, film screenings, exhibitions, masterclasses, workshops, panel discussions and exciting competitions. A brilliant lineup of international and national stalwarts from the industry will be shedding light on their expertise and empowering the AVGC community in Bengaluru.

Registration to the event for students and professionals are now open on the portal. https://www.gafx.in/registration/

Stay tuned for the amazing lineup of speakers, masterclasses and screenings at Bengaluru GAFX 2018.