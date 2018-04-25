AVGC B2B Summit returns for its second edition at Bengaluru GAFX 2018

Bengaluru GAFX 2018, India’s premier event on animation, visual effects, gaming and comics (AVGC) is taking place at Hotel Lalit Ashok, Bengaluru on the 18, 19 and 20 of May, 2018. The event (formerly called ABAI Fest & Summit) is organized by ABAI under the aegis of the Department of Innovation and Technology, Government of Karnataka.

The main agenda for the 2018 edition of GAFX is focused on creating more opportunities and to help establish a strong foothold for the community in the AVGC sector.

“The interaction between the global community of veteran leaders and local Indian domestic talent is like air. It provides that vital oxygen spurring Indian creators and studios to greater heights of ideation. Business development through original IP is the key to the future. GAFX 2018 will concurrently host this 2nd edition of the B2B.” Says ABAI president Biren Ghose.

Keeping this in mind, GAFX 2018 is hosting one of the biggest Bengaluru business to business (B2B) events in the country. After the huge success in the first edition of B2B Summit, which was held in November 2017, the 2nd edition of B2B summit under GAFX 2018 will be a unique platform designed to connect IP owners and developers; content creators and production houses interested in producing and co-producing creative content.

The B2B event is bringing selected international and national studios, producers, broadcasters, distributors and financiers to participate in this ‘buyer: seller’ interface. “The B2B Summit is a market place’ event aimed at promoting local IP creation and providing a platform that would match locally developed concepts with the needs of global and local buyers. A brilliant lineup and a great mix of the worlds who’s who from the industry will be a part of this event shedding light on their expertise and empowering the AVGC community in Bengaluru and also IP creators from across the country”, said ABAI secretary and director of the summit B.S. Srinivas.

Here are some of the buyers participating in this year’s B2B event.

“The shows they have commissioned or acquired are massive properties and in many cases this started with their instincts and gut which itself has been honed through decades of top notch experience. ‘Knowledge comes from learning. Wisdom comes from doing.’ These speakers will also be highlighted on several panels to provide their wisdom to a young Indian industry whose knowledge curve is on a steep rise!” concluded Ghose.

Questions like ‘Why don’t we have a global animation hit yet? Is it technology or creativity or economics that drives the AVGC industry? Why can’t we be more than 0.5 per cent of the world market?’ and many more will be answered by these impressive buyers & mentors alike.

ABAI is thrilled to get the support of the Ministry of ITBT Government of Karnataka and their amazing sponsors representing the best of breeds in our industry.

Indian contestants are requested not to waste this unique opportunity – please register b2b.gafx.in and be ready to come and meet the masters at the B2B and hear them speak at GAFX 2018 conference session.