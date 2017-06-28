‘Sgt. Stubby: An American Hero’ teaser – Fun Academy reveal first look of the American military dog flick

The legend of Sgt.Stubby has been finally turned into a movie and the makers Fun Academy Motion Pictures have given a glimpse of their animation film with the release of its teaser trailer.

Based on America’s most decorated military dog Stubby, the movie ventures into the life of the pit bull who was rescued by an American soldier at the advent of World War I, sheltered in the army camp and his remarkable rise to become a sergeant, the first canine in US history to be awarded the honour.

Written and directed by Richard Lanni, the movie features a voice-cast of Logan Lerman, best known for his roles in Percy Jackson and The Perks of Being a Wallflower, whereas Helena Bonham Carter and Gerard Depardieu are the other well-known artists lending their voices.

It is the first animated movie by Fun Academy Motion Pictures, and also the first of its genre to be based on a true story. Mikros Image, owned by Technicolor Studios, have produced the animation for the movie from its locations in Paris and Montreal.

Budgeted at a meagre $25 million, the movie is financially backed by private investors and Production Tax Credit, scheduled to be released on 13 April 2018 to celebrate the hundredth anniversary of USA’s involvement in World War I.