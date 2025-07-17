WBD and Ánima Kitchent roll out ‘Cuquin’ S2 across Latin America

Cuquin S2

Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) and Spanish animation studio Ánima Kitchent are set to roll out the second season of Cuquin, the 3D animated comedy-adventure for upper preschoolers, across Latin America.

Following the huge success of his first season, the beloved character Cuquin returns with 20 brand new five-minute episodes. The new season will premiere across Latin America on Cartoonito and HBO Max, starting 4 August 2025. This season will feature more episodes rolling out over the course of the year.

The season 2 continues the fun filled adventures of Cuquin and his friends as they deliver playful and imaginative stories designed for preschool audiences.

Produced at Ánima Kitchent’s studios in the Canary Islands and Madrid, the new season has onboarded renowned preschool comedy writers Lisa Akhurst (PJ Masks, Pip and Posy, Bob the Builder, Postman Pat) and Marc Seal (PJ Masks, Transformers: Rescue Bots Academy, Mike the Knight) continue as the show’s head writing team.

WBD Latin America vice president of content strategy and new original production Jaime Jimenez said, “We are thrilled to launch season 2 of Cuquin! This new chapter brings even more playful, imaginative stories crafted to spark curiosity, build confidence, and celebrate kids’ unique point of view — giving parents an opportunity to laugh and enjoy alongside their children as they learn and grow. Working with Kitchent has been amazing since the very beginning and seeing a second season brought to life makes us very proud.”

Ánima Kitchent executive producer Rodrido Pineda said, “We created and developed an adventurous cartoon comedy around Cuquin for a generation growing up surrounded by new technology: tactile interfaces, AI and toys that aren’t just toys but robots. As that future becomes a reality, Cuquin addresses the real challenges and frustrations kids face in today’s fast-evolving digital landscape. With WBD as a strong supportive powerhouse, we have been able to amplify Cuquin’s main brand value and message: the best version of you is you – with no boundaries and no limits. It’s a universe of infinite creativity, endless imagination, and friendship.”

