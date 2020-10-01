Violent video games and failed background checks: Is there a correlation between the two?

Ever since their inception, video games have incited a heated debate on whether or not the violence on the screen is affecting the youth and could trigger antisocial behavior. While there is no definitive answer to this question it is certainly an issue people in the human resources sector should ponder carefully, as they cannot afford the risk of putting the whole organisation at risk by hiring a potentially dangerous individual.

The modern obsession with games

Everybody who has ever owned a computer or a mobile phone has played at least one of the millions of games available. Some say it’s a waste of time, but many popular games are quite harmless. Nobody is going to go on a murderous rampage after playing Candy Crush, but can you be sure how being addicted to Mortal Kombat influences an individual’s psychology? Some studies say there’s no proven link that violent video games make an individual prone to antisocial behavior.





Not everyone is convinced, though. Back in 2012, New South Wales police commissioner, Andrew Scipione, had millions of parents around the country worried when he expressed his firm belief that violent video games are responsible for a rise in serious knife crime among young people. That statement generated a lot of controversy in Australia and, while no one can say if this is the case, the danger cannot be overlooked.

Assessing a prospective employees personality

It is the job of a human resources manager to assess the personality of a job seeker. Do they appear honest and trustworthy? Is there something shifty about them? Do they appear odd in any way?

One way of gauging a person’s character is talking about their hobbies and interests outside work. When a candidate lists video games as their passion it’s always wise to delve into the subject and inquire about the type of games they prefer. Someone who’s been a Mario fan since they were 6 is unlikely to have violent behavior because of that. However, when someone spends many hours every week playing bloody games that might indicate an underlying problem.

At the same time, most recruiting agents routinely screen a job applicant’s social media and this might offer some unsettling clues. People obsessed with violent games will certainly mention that in their social media posts and they might surround themselves with people having similar interests.

The case for background checks

For many businesses, background checks are standard procedure and those that don’t normally use them should go the extra mile and order one if a prospective employee appears highly-qualified, but just a bit weird.

An example of background checks that we have noticed as a growing trend in Australia is for checks like a criminal history check, credit check, employment reference screening (amongst others). What we have also seen is that employers have increasingly turned to services that provide an online solution like the Australian national character check which is an online agency that provides screening checks throughout the country to anyone that has an internet connection. Background checks are now more accessible to employers and decision makers than before. Should video game enthusiasts be concerned about long term employment screening prospects? Given the statistics, we dont believe so at all.

So wrapping up, does violent violent video games and failed background checks have a correlation? Research shows us that they do not!