Supergiant Games’ Hades Sells Over 1 Million Copies

Only days after coming out of early access, Supergiant Game’s Hades has sold over a million copies.
Not just that, 300,000 of those sales happened only after Hades v1.0 went live. The news came via the official Supergiant Twitter handle where the developer thanked fans for not only buying the game, but also helping shape the final release.
“Hades has now sold more than 1,000,000 copies. 700,000 of these were during our Early Access development. To all our Early Access players: Thank you so much. We designed Hades for Early Access, believing you could help us make a better game. That’s just what you did,” said the tweet.
Prior to developing Hades, Supergiant Games was already an acclaimed developer with Pyre, Transistor, and Bastion under its belt. Hades takes things in a more procedurally generated direction than the developer’s past work, and its clever twists on the roguelike formula and satisfying combat have made it a hit, if those sales numbers are any indication.
The game had been in early access for nearly two years before its most-recent update. Along with new gameplay and item changes, additional story elements, and even new environments, the v1.0 version of Hades introduced the game’s true ending. Cross-save between Switch and PC will let you play on both systems without losing progress. However, the feature was not ready by the game’s release date and will be added further down the line.