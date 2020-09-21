Supergiant Games’ Hades Sells Over 1 Million Copies

Not just that, 300,000 of those sales happened only after Hades v1.0 went live. The news came via the official Supergiant Twitter handle where the developer thanked fans for not only buying the game, but also helping shape the final release.

“Hades has now sold more than 1,000,000 copies. 700,000 of these were during our Early Access development. To all our Early Access players: Thank you so much. We designed Hades for Early Access, believing you could help us make a better game. That’s just what you did,” said the tweet.