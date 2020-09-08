Paperboat Ivy Edu Design

We love doing different things and doing things differently.

That has been our muse mantra from the get go. We began as a team of idealistic hearts and maverick minds to make our mark in anything artistic. We have combined intelligence and innovation to design and deliver the finest expressions of quality. Our expertise, backed by our experience drives us to deliver unique and unusual resolutions.

We follow a personal approach to business, taking care to understand the individual intricacies of various projects. This stems from our core ideology which is to serve simplicity with sophistication. We say it as we see it. We deliver it as we promise it.

We conceptualize it as you require it. We keep aspirations alive and afloat.

Some of your projects:

Paperboat has done Bandbhook and Bhudev, currently doing Fukrey Boyz with Discovery kids, Sab Jhol Maal hai for Sony and many other projects.

https://paperboatstudios.co/

Job Location: Kolkata

We are looking for candidates at the below following streams

Position: BG Artist

Experience & Responsibilities

Experience: 3-7 years

Responsibilities

Should be proficient in BG Layout and Colouring.

Should have freehand drawing skills. Also should be able to design props.

Should be proficient in Adobe Photoshop and working with Pen tablet.

Knowledge of Flash is an added advantage

Position: Character Designer

Experience & Responsibilities

Experience: 3-7 years

Responsibilities

Should have freehand drawing skills.

Should be proficient in Character designing, Coloring, turnaround, mouth shape and facial expression.

Also should be able to design props.

Should be proficient in Adobe Photoshop, Adobe illustrator and working with Pen tablet.

Knowledge of Flash is an added advantage.

Position: 2D Animator

Experience & Responsibilities

Experience: 3-7 years

Responsibilities

Animate characters using the information provided in Storyboard & Animatics.

➢ Understanding the character attitude & anatomy.

➢ Animating scenes according to the given Composition & Story value.

➢ Responsible to finish shot within given deadline.

➢ Daily reporting to Animation Director

➢ Software knowledge require: Adobe Flash (Mandatory) & Photoshop (will be an added advantage)

➢ Good sense of timing & spacing.

➢ Good acting skills.

➢ Visualization skills.

Note: Candidates can mail their CV with their demo link to hr@paperboativy.com mentioning the position name they are applying for in the subject line.