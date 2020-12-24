New games are launching in January 2021 for Google Stadia Pro users

The tech giant has announced that four new games will be available on its Stadia Pro service starting January 2021.The list includes F1 2020, Hotline Miami, Figment and Ary and the Secret of Seasons. The company in its blog post said that these four games will be available onStadia Pro for free starting January 1. Users can claim all of these the first day of 2021 with their Stadia Pro subscription and keep them as long as they maintain the membership.



Earlier in November Google Stadia officially launched with 22 games to start with. The cloud gaming platform has around 100 games currently, and it plans to offer 400 more new games.

The company also announced that the PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds – Breakthrough Edition is also ready for players to be claimed on Stadia Pro right now.

Separately, Google has also announced that three new games are available for the users to purchase on the Stadia Pro store. The list includes Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light, Enter the Gungeon and Reigns.



Google Stadia service recently made its way to iOS and Google, like other competing cloud services, is using mobile Safari due to Apple’s restrictions on cloud gaming apps that mean platforms like Stadia can’t exist in their current form on the App Store. You can access Stadia through its website on Safari or by creating a home screen icon that will turn the service into a progressive web app, so it acts almost identically to a native one.