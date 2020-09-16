How to become a system engineer with CompTIA Network+ certification?

System engineers are some of the most reputable professionals in a company. They are regarded as skilled professionals who know how to manage and troubleshoot the company’s systems and improve their processes.

Also, this is a dynamic position as it comes with many challenges and unusual situations. You have the necessary abilities to quickly identify a network issue and come with effective solutions. These professionals receive generous salaries and have a consolidated position in the company they are working for. Does it seem interesting for you? You should take a look at what the CompTIA Network+ certification brings on the table and how it can help you get a job as a system engineer.

Skills Tested During CompTIA Network+ Exam

To gain the certification you need to pass N10-007 exam. This test has a complex structure and requires candidates to demonstrate that they have developed the following skills:

Network devices efficient management, configuration, and troubleshooting

Basic network connectivity deployment

Network documentation development and providing constant updates

Correct identification of network limitations and weak points

Network protocols and services

You can become a successful exam-passer if you obtain at least 720 points in N10-007 exam. The time allotted for the test is 90 minutes. During this limited time, you will have to answer 90 questions. Sounds quite difficult, isn’t it? Keep reading the paragraphs below and discover if it’s worth the effort.

What Does a System Engineers Do?

Someone working on a system engineer position is a highly-skilled professional with an urgent spirit and strong knowledge of networking topics. In general, these professionals have an international credential added to their resume. The CompTIA Network+ accreditation certifies the exam-takers' skills on networking topics and recommends them for a senior position as a system engineer. Your responsibilities will be to identify solutions to different network issues and contribute to the business' performance. Also, you will be responsible for developing several standard operating procedures that simplify processes and help users stay updated with the latest information.



As Animation VFX and Gaming Industry is growing at a steady pace, therefore, it has opened an avenue for qualified skillful system engineers. A system engineer may help the AVGC industry to ease its workflow as they will incorporate immersive solutions which will help the professionals to finish the work faster in a hassle-free environment. Now that many are still working from home, on their personal system a system engineer might help with tools and updates which will ease AVGC professionals’ workflow.

Annual Salary that a System Engineer Can Receive

According to Payscale.com website, the average salary for this position is $75k. The minimum annual payment can be around $42k, while a certified professional can earn up to $108k. When it comes to the job offers, we identified that Amazon.com Inc or Esri corporations are interested in hiring skilled system engineers. Esri has a generous offer for those candidates who prove advanced networking skills. You can receive an annual payment of $111k from this company.

Preparation Materials

You can start your training process by using the vendor's materials. You can download the study guides available on the exam's webpage. Also, virtual training classes are very helpful when you are looking for an interactive solution. Before you take the real exam, you should count on practice tests if you want to check how well-prepared you are. Such tests allow you to train in the exam like environment and sharpen your skills before taking the main assessment.

Conclusion

The CompTIA Network+ certification is your golden ticket towards getting a better-paid job as a system engineer. Thanks to this accreditation, you can receive a generous offer and have the chance to work in an international environment. Also, as the training process is quite complex, you will stay updated with the latest networking trends and become a skilled professional. Do you still have any doubts?