Reliance Animation is hiring for its Partner Studio (Flamboyant Studios) for Nagpur location
Flash Animator (25 Positions)
Experience:
Minimum 2 to 10 year’s experience is required on Flash Animation.
Preference shall be given to candidates who have worked on 2D Animation TV series OR Movies.
Qualification:
BFA / GD Art / ATD or 2D Animation degree of Diploma From reputed Institute.
Freshers with BFA / GD Art/ ATD qualification can also apply for Trainee Positions.
Location: Nagpur
Please share your resume along with demo reel link to: nagpurhr@biganimation.com