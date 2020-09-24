Reliance Animation is hiring for its Partner Studio (Flamboyant Studios) for Nagpur location

Flash Animator (25 Positions)

Experience:

Minimum 2 to 10 year’s experience is required on Flash Animation.

Preference shall be given to candidates who have worked on 2D Animation TV series OR Movies.

Qualification:

BFA / GD Art / ATD or 2D Animation degree of Diploma From reputed Institute.

Freshers with BFA / GD Art/ ATD qualification can also apply for Trainee Positions.

Location: Nagpur

Please share your resume along with demo reel link to: nagpurhr@biganimation.com