Discover the pros and cons of Forex trading robots

Forex traders may use robots to improve their results. Automated systems can place and manage trades automatically. However, they are not always perfect.



Should you delegate Forex trading decisions to a robot?

Forex can be profitable, but trading is not effortless. It requires thoughtful analysis of the market and timely decisions. To spot the best entry and exit points, traders monitor trends. Sometimes, you wish you could delegate the job to a robot. In fact, such systems exist, but they are not created equal.

In India, online trading is on the rise. With a live trading account, you can buy and sell currencies in the gigantic global market. Forex robots can be helpful, as they automate decisions.



Here is an overview of the Forex robots technology and the caveats you should know:

Most Popular Systems

A Forex robot is a piece of software tasked with decision-making. The most popular systems today are created for the MetaTrader terminal. On the platform, they are referred to as EAs, or ‘expert advisors.’ Their use is versatile. They can provide signals for placing trades, open trades, manage them, and close.

This sounds like the ultimate trader’s dream. With an effective assistant, you can sit back and watch your profits grow. Here is a bummer, though: this rarely happens.

Pros and Cons

Robots are recommended to those who rely on mechanical approaches. They can program their EAs to work 24 hours a day. Thus, if your style does not require human analysis, go for it. Choose trusted providers with a proven record of success. In India, robots for MetaTrader 5 and the system itself are offered by Forextime.

EAs are developed and sold by many companies. Not all systems are equally useful. Choose your assistant carefully, as fraud is not uncommon. Some companies emerge overnight and give a money-back guarantee, but they vanish just as quickly. Do not take marketing claims on faith. Be wary of ads promoting robots that make you rich instantly.





Sadly, profitable robots are a minority. Most of such systems still disappoint their owners. Before purchasing one, do some research. Take any claims with a pinch of salt.

The main problems are linked to special biases and curve-fitting. Ready-made robots are rarely perfect, although good examples exist. Here is the source of complications.

Data-Mining Bias

You may be surprised to know that robots can be subjective in their analysis. Backtesting is checking how a strategy performs with regard to historical data. When you use a robot, it may have a so-called ‘data-mining bias.’ This means you will be offered evidence of success, but it will be the best backtest out of hundreds. Such robots present cherry-picked data as the most likely outcome.

This bias is your enemy. The subject has been researched well, and you can find more information in the book ‘Evidence-Based Technical Analysis.’ Its author, David Aronson, is spearheading the fight to raise awareness of the issue. He warns investors that systems or indicators recommended by robots are often unreliable. But why does this happen?

A flawed Forex robot chooses a certain data set and fails to use others. It backtests a strategy against one cycle or environment. What should really be done is looking at multiple cycles, not one specific example that confirms the case.