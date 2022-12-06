Indian Gamers are showing a strong interest towards a career in gaming, according to The HP India Gaming Landscape Study 2022. The study covering over 2000 respondents across 14 Indian cities highlighted that gamers feel gaming offers good earnings prospects along with multiple career choices.

In the second edition of HP’s Gaming Study in India, PC remained the most preferred device for gaming. An overwhelming 68per cent of gamers voted for PC, as it offers better processors, design, and graphics with immersive displays.

Gaming as a Career Option:

According to the study, around two-thirds of serious gamers want to explore gaming as a full-time or a part-time career. Another key reason driving gamers towards gaming is the possibility of their hobby becoming a career. Gaming is also considered as a source of entertainment & relaxation (92per cent), improving mental agility (58per cent) and socializing (52per cent).



The growth of the gaming industry in India is also helping Indian gamers to try their hand at various career options. While becoming a gamer remains the most preferred, other options like becoming an influencer or a gaming software developer also interest them. HP India market senior director, personal systems Vickram Bedi said, “As the gaming industry in India evolves, it is promising to see gaming being considered as a career option. The PC gaming landscape in India offers a tremendous opportunity for the youth and we, at HP, are committed to support gamers in their journey by providing knowledge, tools, and opportunities to upskill and help them become better at their game through OMEN community initiatives.”

“The strong preference for PC gaming represents a massive business opportunity for us. We remain focused to engineer the best experiences based on user insights to enable a holistic and advanced gaming ecosystem in India”, added Bedi.

PC emerges as the most preferred device for Gaming

The benefits of PC gaming are also persuading mobile gamers to switch. 39per cent of mobile gamers are looking to migrate to a PC for gaming.

Top reasons for overwhelming preference for PCs for gaming:

Gaming breaking gender barriers:

Women gamers are on the rise in India. Women gamers are eyeing a career in gaming, turning their hobby into a profession (50 per cent) and providing good earnings prospects (45per cent).

Preference of gaming as a career option among Women:



Learning and Development opportunities in gaming:

According to the study, only 2per cent of respondents have received formal training in gaming. While most gamers rely on personal skill enhancement to upgrade their gaming performance, 32per cent follow a gaming star to enhance their skills.

Initiatives by HP to foster the Indian gaming ecosystem:

Gamers are always keen to upskill and consume content to better their game. With the OMEN Playground community, HP is providing a one-stop destination for gamers to upskill, engage and empower. The Playground provides gaming videos from pro gamers to learn from and an opportunity to join the OMEN Squad. In addition to this, HP has also onboarded renowned Indian gamers, providing regular content to help aspiring and budding Indian gamers.