The Tiny Digital Factory has announced an official collaboration with Aston Martin to create the iconic luxury sports car brand’s debut ‘digital diecast’ collectibles range.

The unique, limited edition, digital Aston Martin collectibles give passionate motoring enthusiasts the opportunity to own a piece of the legendary automotive brand, and are playable in the next generation mobile racing game, Infinite Drive on iOS and Android.

A limited number of 3,000 unique digital diecasts will be available for fans to buy, own and race from the 18th of December 2022. The three models driving out of digital showrooms are the Aston Martin 2022 Vantage V8 Coupe, Aston Martin 1980 Vantage V8 and Aston Martin Vantage GT3.

Each Aston Martin digital diecast collectible has been painstakingly recreated in virtual form through 3D modelling and hand-drawn 3D artistry, to exactly mirror its real-world counterpart. Through Aston Martin’s official partnership with Infinite Drive, which is available on iOS and Android, owners of the new collectibles even have the opportunity to experience how their cars feel and sound on officially licensed tracks including Fuji Speedway and the Nurburgring, with accurate speed and handling specs, and an authentically throaty V8 sound.

Announcing the collection, Stéphane Baudet, Founder and CEO at The Tiny Digital Factory, commented:

“From cars in garages to diecast models on shelves, and toys in boxes to posters on walls, motoring fans have always connected with driving and racing brands through collecting and ownership. It’s both an honour and a tremendous responsibility to bring the history, legacy and artistry of Aston Martin into metaverse racing, so fans can own and forever enjoy these stunning 3D digital diecast collectibles.

“Unlike collectible models or vintage cars, which are best kept in mint condition to preserve value, these digital collectible cars are designed to be experienced. So we encourage everyone to take them to the racetracks in Infinite Drive and feel the quintessential essence of an Aston Martin sports car, safe in the knowledge that fun only adds to their value.”

An Aston Martin spokesperson commented:

“Aston Martin has granted The Tiny Digital Factory a worldwide licence to use the shape, trade dress, and trademarks of several Aston Martin vehicles for inclusion in its metaverse based game, Infinite Drive.”

The Tiny Digital Factory is a world-class team of games industry experts founded by the creative director of legendary AAA gaming franchise, Test Drive Unlimited. Built with this motor gaming pedigree, Infinite Drive delivers a unique blend of exhilarating racing with digital supercar ownership and trading. Infinite Drive launched in May 2022 in a closed Alpha phase stacked with officially licensed cars and tracks, and will soon feature official esports events and fan clubs, with a full free-to-play launch planned for early 2023. Future developments to the game will include a host of additional licensed Aston Martin models and, further down the line, partnerships that enable digital diecast cars to be driven within other leading racing games.