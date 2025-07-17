Sardaar vs chaos: Ajay Devgn’s latest film brings Punjabi energy to Scotland

JioStudios and Devgn Films have dropped the official trailer for the Ajay Devgn-starrer Son of Sardaar 2. The first film Son of Sardaar, also starring Devgn, released in 2012.

Synopsis of the first film: Jassi (played by Devgn), a cheerful Sardar from London, visits India to sell ancestral land but falls for Sukh. His plans go awry when he ends up in her family home—led by his sworn enemy Billu Paji. A simple trip spirals into chaos as love clashes with a generations-old feud.

Synopsis of Son of Sardaar 2: Jassi, a Sardar who once resolved a deep-rooted family feud in Punjab, travels to Scotland—less for conflict, more to mend hearts—as he attempts to reunite with his estranged wife, Sukh (played by Mrunal Thakur). What starts as a romantic endeavour soon spins into absolute mayhem. Jassi finds himself caught in a bizarre tangle involving a hostage situation, a mafia turf war, and the wildest Sardaar wedding imaginable.

The film is directed by Vijay Kumar Arora (Kali Jotta, Action Jackson), produced by Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, N S Pachisia and Pravin Talreja and co-produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak. The visual treat in this film is created by NY VFXWaala, the studio known for crafting cinematic marvels. The studio recently wowed audiences with its work on Maa, starring Kajol Devgn, and now brings its signature magic to this high-energy Punjabi romp.

The star cast of the film includes Devgn (Raid 2, Singham), Sanjay Dutt (Munna Bhai M.B.B.S., Dhamaal), Thakur (Sita Ramam, Jersey), Mukul Dev (Jai Ho, Dastak), Sahil Mehta (Good Luck Jerry, Raksha Bandhan), Neeru Bajwa (Laung Laachi, Shadaa), Ravi Kishan (Laapataa Ladies, Tere Naam), Sanjay Mishra (Vadh, Dhamaal), Kubbra Sait (Deva, Sacred Games), Vindu Dara Singh (Karan, Bal Naren), Ashwini Kalsekar (Golmaal Returns, Johnny Gaddaar), Chunky Panday(Housefull, Khilaaf) and Deepak Dobriyal (Sector 36, Tanu Weds Manu).

The film will be released globally in the theatres on 25 July 2025.

