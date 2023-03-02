Toolbox Studio is a media organization in India, specialized in Visual Effects, 2D & 3D Animation, VFX, TV Commercials, Motion Graphics, and Corporate Video Production. We are designed to provide solutions to a range of industries that include Film, Broadcast, Online, Digital, and a spectrum of corporate sectors such as IT, Education, Hospitality, Automobile, and Lifestyle. Along with having international experience across the continents, Toolbox is firmly rooted in its extensive home experience that places us uniquely to deliver international as well as domestic projects with equal professionalism.

Job Location: Pune

1. Matchmove Lead/ Supervisor

Responsibilities :

Senior Matchmove/Layout Artists are responsible for independently creating camera moves and rough blocking animation within a digital environment. Senior MM/Layout Artists work closely with the Animation Director and Visual Effects Supervisor to establish composition, timing, and continuity for each shot. May be required to work with live-action plates or in a CG layout environment.

Senior MM/Layout Artists act as a central hub for all shot preparation to ensure continuity and camera accuracy in CG Elements. While matchmoving is one requirement of the position, Senior MM/Layout Artists may perform tasks outside of matchmoving including CG layout, modelling set geometry, photomodeling, lidar solves, and basic lighting & compositing

Specific Skill Set:

Ability to reproduce exact camera moves within a computer environment

Knowledge of Nuke is a plus

Advanced knowledge of Linux, Maya, 3dEqualizer (or other tracking software) required

Understanding of photography and the effects of different lenses on perspectives

Good written and oral communication skills including strong interpersonal skills

Excellent problem solving skills including the ability to work under tight deadlines

Self-motivated, initiator, results-oriented & team player

Should demonstrate positive attitude and high interpersonal skills

2. VFX SUPERVISOR-2D RPM

Job Description:

The VFX Supervisor is responsible for the creative direction of the VFX services – Roto/Paint Track-Mm/Compositing. As part of this, they act as a key point of contact with the creative leads on the client/production side. The VFX Supervisor works closely with VFX Producers and Department Supervisors to review work as it progresses into its final state and is responsible for presenting work and discussing it with the client along the way, keeping in mind at all times the project delivery, budget, planning and client relations.

Industry: Visual Effects

Functional Area : VFX Supervision

Job Responsibilities:

Work with New Business to secure project awards through bidding and pitches and continue into production to breakdown the work per shot

Oversee that the project has been technically setup by working with the Department Heads, Production team and Head of Technology

Review work, troubleshoot, and provide feedback to creative teams

Manage the client throughout the process by continuing to engage, present, and discuss the work, and engage with the VFX Producer and Executive Producer if there are any concerns relating to client engagement, discussions or requests

Responsible for proactive and effective communication with the client, creative team, and production team

Actively involved in hiring and training creative team

Set discipline and quality standards by leading through example and regularly providing feedback to the team. Collaborates with internal staff to manage project work.

Specific Skill Set:

Hands-on experience with high-end film-based VFX pipeline (Roto-Paint-Track-MM)

Good knowledge of VFX production, as well as up-to-date knowledge of VFX tools and technologies

Hands-on experience with production tools and pipelines

Hands-on experience in Microsoft Office, Word, Excel, and PowerPoint.

Good communicator (both oral and written) in English.

Self-motivated, initiator, and results-oriented.

Should demonstrate a positive attitude, high motivation, and interpersonal skills.

Minimum/Maximum/ Work Experience Required: 10 years +

Location(s) of Job: Baner Balewadi Road,Pune

Minimum Education Requirements: Graduate Fine Arts or Design / Any relevant degree

Languages: English, Hindi

3. Senior Paint Artist

Job Description:

Paint as required to remove unwanted artefacts, reconstruct a background, or digitally correct a render or composite, using software’s like Nuke & Photoshop.

Specific Skill Set :

Hands on experience of software’s like Nuke & Photoshop is must

Should be able to take ownership of the project and complete the same before deadline

Good team player and help team members to learn and grow

Strong communicator (both oral and written) in English

Self-motivated, initiator and results-oriented

Should demonstrate positive attitude and high interpersonal skills

Minimum/Maximum/ Work Experience Required: 4 + years

Location(s) of Job: Baner Balewadi Road, Pune

Minimum Education Requirements: Graduate/ Postgraduate in any stream with relevant experience

