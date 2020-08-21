Welcome to Technicolor Animation & Games!

Technicolor A&G is one of the leading studios in the creation of the world’s most iconic and best-loved entertainment in TV Production and Games. It is a home to industry-recognized creative and technology professionals who are committed to the development, creation, management and delivery of entertainment content.

At A&G we believe that our artists are our greatest assets and our studio would never have achieved the success and creative prowess that it has without our amazing team!

Some of the TV shows, our extremely talented animation team has worked on include: Boss Baby, Kung Fu Panda, Alvin and the Chipmunks & Mickey and the Roadster Racers for clients like Disney, DreamWorks and Nickelodeon.

On the games front, we are involved with some of the biggest brands in the business: Electronic Arts, Ubisoft, Rockstar, Kabam, Capcom, Activision and Sony to name a few – we help in the creation of some of the most well-known titles in the industry. From concept art to animation and in-game engine VFX, lighting and cinematics, the team continues to bring games to life!

To know more about A&G, you may click on https://www.technicolor.com/create/animation and https://www.technicolor.com/create/games

Some of theprojects:

ANIMATION:

Disney’s Mira Royal Detective

DreamWorks Animation’s Fast & Furious Spy Racers

DreamWorks Animation’s Boss Baby: Back in Business

Disney’s Elena of Avalor

Disney’s Mickey and the Roadster Racers

Bagdasarian Productions’ Alvin and the Chipmunks

GAMES:

Electronic Arts – Need for Speed Heat

Electronic Arts – FIFA 20

Electronic Arts – NHL 20

Gameloft – Asphalt 9: Legends

NetherRealm – Mortal Kombat 11

Sony – God of War

Ubisoft – Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey

Check out the links:

https://www.technicolor.com/

https://www.technicolor.com/create/animation

https://games.technicolor.com/

Job Location: Bangalore

We are actively looking for hiring best talent for listed requirements:

Art Director

Experience &Responsibilities

Leadership qualities and at least 5 years previous experience in a similar role.

Excellent understanding of artistic fundamentals and CG pipelines

Hands on experience designing for AAA Games and Children’s animated television

Ability to manage multiple projects and interface directly with international clients

Extensive CG knowledge and hands on experience from Modeling to Lighting

Technical Artist/ Pipeline Developer

Experience&Responsibilities

Minimum 4+ years in a Technical artist / Pipeline developer role

Experience of working with Technical pipelines for High end Asset creation projects

Ability to create scripts and tools in MEL, Python, etc

Good knowledge of Maya and/or other digital content creation tools

Experience in creating 3D assets with Maya and/or other 3D tools

3D Animators

Experience &Responsibilities

Minimum 6 + years’ experience

Have a strong understanding of and keen eye for the artistic fundamentals of animation

Have strong acting sensibilities

Assist in creating pose libraries, walk cycles, and expression libraries based on Team Lead and

Supervisor guidance

Firm grasp of composition and cinematography

Be fluent in the use of Maya, Photoshop, and other supporting software / tools / hardware used

on the project, and commonly used throughout the studio Basic sketching ability is preferable

Note: Candidates can mail their CV with their demo link to Life@technicolor.com