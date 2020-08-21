Welcome to Technicolor Animation & Games!
Technicolor A&G is one of the leading studios in the creation of the world’s most iconic and best-loved entertainment in TV Production and Games. It is a home to industry-recognized creative and technology professionals who are committed to the development, creation, management and delivery of entertainment content.
At A&G we believe that our artists are our greatest assets and our studio would never have achieved the success and creative prowess that it has without our amazing team!
Some of the TV shows, our extremely talented animation team has worked on include: Boss Baby, Kung Fu Panda, Alvin and the Chipmunks & Mickey and the Roadster Racers for clients like Disney, DreamWorks and Nickelodeon.
On the games front, we are involved with some of the biggest brands in the business: Electronic Arts, Ubisoft, Rockstar, Kabam, Capcom, Activision and Sony to name a few – we help in the creation of some of the most well-known titles in the industry. From concept art to animation and in-game engine VFX, lighting and cinematics, the team continues to bring games to life!
To know more about A&G, you may click on https://www.technicolor.com/create/animation and https://www.technicolor.com/create/games
Some of theprojects:
ANIMATION:
- Disney’s Mira Royal Detective
- DreamWorks Animation’s Fast & Furious Spy Racers
- DreamWorks Animation’s Boss Baby: Back in Business
- Disney’s Elena of Avalor
- Disney’s Mickey and the Roadster Racers
- Bagdasarian Productions’ Alvin and the Chipmunks
GAMES:
- Electronic Arts – Need for Speed Heat
- Electronic Arts – FIFA 20
- Electronic Arts – NHL 20
- Gameloft – Asphalt 9: Legends
- NetherRealm – Mortal Kombat 11
- Sony – God of War
- Ubisoft – Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey
Job Location: Bangalore
We are actively looking for hiring best talent for listed requirements:
Art Director
Experience &Responsibilities
- Leadership qualities and at least 5 years previous experience in a similar role.
- Excellent understanding of artistic fundamentals and CG pipelines
- Hands on experience designing for AAA Games and Children’s animated television
- Ability to manage multiple projects and interface directly with international clients
- Extensive CG knowledge and hands on experience from Modeling to Lighting
Technical Artist/ Pipeline Developer
Experience&Responsibilities
- Minimum 4+ years in a Technical artist / Pipeline developer role
- Experience of working with Technical pipelines for High end Asset creation projects
- Ability to create scripts and tools in MEL, Python, etc
- Good knowledge of Maya and/or other digital content creation tools
- Experience in creating 3D assets with Maya and/or other 3D tools
3D Animators
Experience &Responsibilities
- Minimum 6 + years’ experience
- Have a strong understanding of and keen eye for the artistic fundamentals of animation
- Have strong acting sensibilities
- Assist in creating pose libraries, walk cycles, and expression libraries based on Team Lead and
Supervisor guidance
- Firm grasp of composition and cinematography
- Be fluent in the use of Maya, Photoshop, and other supporting software / tools / hardware used
on the project, and commonly used throughout the studio Basic sketching ability is preferable
Note: Candidates can mail their CV with their demo link to Life@technicolor.com