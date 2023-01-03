Rockstar India

Founded in 1998 and headquartered in New York, Rockstar Games creates and publishes some of the world’s most critically acclaimed and best-selling video game franchises, including the ground-breaking Grand Theft Auto series, Red Dead Redemption and Red Dead Redemption 2, L.A. Noire, the Max Payne series, Bully and the Midnight Club street racing games. Rockstar’s award-winning development team consists of studios in Edinburgh, Leeds, London, New England, San Diego, Toronto & India.”

Resumes to be received on – jobs@rockstarindia.com

1. Animation Resource Assistant: Face

Job Location: Bangalore

Experience: 0-3 years

Responsibilities:

Preparation and support of performance capture for face.

Implement, troubleshoot, and debug animation systems.

QA different areas of the face animation pipeline including but not limited to face rigs, software upgrades and tools developed by the face technical animation team.

2. Animation Resource Assistant

Job Location: Bangalore

Experience: 0-3 years

Responsibilities:

Work closely and coordinate priorities with other R* studios and departments.

Evaluate assets for animation suitability and usability.

Maintain scene functionality via optimization and organization of file assets for the cinematic department.

3. Motion Capture Animator

Job Location: Bangalore

Experience: 0-3 years

Responsibilities:

Process motion capture data through proprietary pipelines.

Retarget motion capture data to game assets using high end workflow.

Assist in creating tools and scripts to improve workflow.

Share and advance knowledge of worldwide teams.

4. Character Animator: Gameplay

Job Location: Bangalore

Experience: 0-6 years

Responsibilities:

Create stunning animations that are both fluid and responsive.

Work closely with programmers to create core mechanics and immersive experiences.

Implement, troubleshoot, and debug animation systems.

Help improve animation pipelines.

5. Animation Development Assistant

Job Location: Bangalore

Experience: Freshers

Responsibilities:

General support for the animation team.

Preparation and support of performance capture.

Provide animation tagging to ensure proper functionality of In-Game assets.

Bug fixing and troubleshooting assets In-Game.

Attend and contribute to team meetings.

Develop relationships and maintain regular communication with leads, directors and production staff.

QA different areas of the animation pipeline including but not limited to rigs, software upgrades and tools developed by the technical and ambient animation teams.

6. Animation Content Developer

Job Location: BangaloreExperience: Freshers

Responsibilities: