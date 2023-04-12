Frameboxx Animation and Visual Effects is a versatile conglomerate with a focus on providing high end computer graphics, animation and visual effects training services. Started in 2008 by a team of management and technical evangelists, our core competence and industry experience has allowed us to expand our service domain to offer a wide array of services across multiple verticals such as career specialization courses in Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, Graphic & Web Designing and Photography, including Degree Courses.

We focus on teaching techniques and creativity, not just the software tools. How would an artist approach a software is more important rather somebody teaching how to use the software. We follow this method of ‘Techno Artist Training’ where we train novice students with technical knowledge of software and aesthetic knowledge of artistic sense.

https://frameboxx.in/

Job Location: Pan India

Contact Details: Candidates can mail their CV with their demo link to hr@frameboxx.in or call at +91 7878513151 / 8291461665

We are looking candidates at the below following streams

VFX Faculty

Experience & Responsibilities

• VFX Faculty with good knowledge of all VFX Software.

• Software Skills:- Photoshop, Premiere, After Effects, Nuke, Silhouette, Mocha, Pftrack, 3Dequlizer, Nuke, etc.

• Technical skills: Compositing, Editing, Camera Tracking and Rotoscope. Knowledge of FX

• Excellent computer skills and attention to detail.

• Good Students Management.

• Good Visual knowledge & solving of the Student’s Quarry

• Having good communication in English, Hindi

• Industry:– Education

• Employment Type:- Full Time

• Experience – 1- 3 years of Teaching / Production experience. Faculty experience preferred.

• Salary – up to 35,000 per month.

• Job Location – All India.

3D / Animation Faculty

Experience & Responsibilities

• 3D / Animation Faculty with good knowledge of all 3D Software.

• Software Skills:- Photoshop, 3Ds Max, Maya, Substance Painter, and Photoshop. Substance Designer, Unreal, Zbrush, Unity, Marmoset, Houdini, etc.

• Technical skills:- Should have in-depth knowledge of 3D Modeling, Texturing, Lighting, and Rendering, also depth knowledge in Rigging & Animation both (Theory and Practical’s).

• Excellent computer skills and attention to detail.

• Good Students Management.

• Good Visual knowledge & solving of the Student’s Quarry

• Having good communication in English, Hindi

• Industry:- Education

• Employment Type:– Full Time

• Experience – 1- 3 years of Teaching / Production experience. Faculty experience preferred.

• Salary – up to 35,000 per month.

• Job Location – Mumbai, Pune, Gujarat, Indore.

Graphics/ Web Faculty

Experience & Responsibilities

• Graphics & Web Faculty with good knowledge of all Graphic& web Software.

• Software Skills:- Photoshop, Illustrator, CorelDraw, InDesign, Premiere, After Effects, HTML, CSS, JavaScript, Dreamweaver, Adobe XD, Figma etc.

• Technical skills: – Should have in-depth knowledge of layouts, graphic fundamentals, typography, print, and web both (Theory and Practical’s).

• Excellent computer skills and attention to detail.

• Good Students Management.

• Good Visual knowledge & solving of the Student’s Quarry

• Having good communication in English, Hindi

• Industry:- Education

• Employment Type:- Full Time

• Experience – 1- 3 years of Teaching / Production experience. Faculty experience preferred.

• Salary – up to 35,000 per month.

• Job Location – Mumbai, Pune, Gujarat, Indore.