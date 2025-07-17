Office party ideas: Online money games that build team spirit

Office parties have evolved into exciting events focused on team bonding and fun. Today, many teams turn to money games online to spice up their gatherings. One of the top choices is Ludo, a classic game loved by all. When enhanced with real-time matches and skill-based twists, it becomes the ideal activity for building team spirit.

Platforms like Zupee offer popular formats like Ludo Supreme, Ludo Turbo, and Ludo Supreme League, making gameplay fast, fair, and thrilling. These online money games not only entertain but also encourage teamwork and collaboration, ensuring everyone has a good time and connects in a fun, competitive environment.

Benefits of money games in office settings

Online money games are more than just fun—they help build stronger teams. Here’s how they make a difference in workplace settings:

Boosts communication : Playing in teams helps colleagues talk more, understand each other, and work better together.



: Playing in teams helps colleagues talk more, understand each other, and work better together. Reduces stress : After a long week, a quick round of Ludo or trivia gives everyone a well-deserved break.



: After a long week, a quick round of Ludo or trivia gives everyone a well-deserved break. Encourages healthy competition : A little friendly rivalry can spark motivation and improve focus.



: A little friendly rivalry can spark motivation and improve focus. Improves engagement : Employees feel more connected when they’re part of shared fun activities.



: Employees feel more connected when they’re part of shared fun activities. Fosters inclusivity: Games that are simple to learn allow everyone—new joiners or senior staff—to join in equally.

Games that are easy to pick up, like Zupee’s Ludo variants, are great because they require strategy but not intense gaming skills—perfect for all types of players.

Recommended money games for teams

Not every game suits an office environment. The ideal options are short, skill-based, and fun for groups. Here are some money games online that work great:

Ludo Online (Zupee)

Zupee’s different Ludo versions are perfect for short matches that can be played in under 10 minutes. Whether it’s a one-on-one match or a tournament among departments, it’s exciting and fair, with real players and real-time action.

Online Quiz or Trivia Games

Quick rounds of general knowledge or themed trivia make for great team play. You can even create custom questions related to your industry for fun learning.

Cricket Trump Cards

For cricket lovers in the office, this is a simple and engaging option. Guess the better player card and win the round!

Snakes & Ladders (Zupee)

A childhood favourite, now with a fun cash-based twist. It’s easy, light, and nostalgic—perfect for casual game nights.

Fantasy Leagues

While better suited for longer contests, fantasy sports can be played over days, with colleagues forming teams and tracking live matches together.

Organising virtual game nights

Planning an office game night doesn’t have to be difficult. Here’s a quick checklist to make it smooth and fun:

Pick the right platform : Use trusted apps that allow private rooms or tournaments.



: Use trusted apps that allow private rooms or tournaments. Set a time limit : Keep games short and sweet—ideally under 10-15 minutes.



: Keep games short and sweet—ideally under 10-15 minutes. Choose the right number of players : Some games are better in pairs, while others work well in groups.



: Some games are better in pairs, while others work well in groups. Create friendly contests : Offer light-hearted rewards like ‘Fastest Player’ or ‘Best Strategist.’



: Offer light-hearted rewards like ‘Fastest Player’ or ‘Best Strategist.’ Ensure tech readiness: Check if everyone has access to the app, internet connection, and knows the rules.

Whether your team is remote or hybrid, online games make it easy to come together and have fun, no matter where you are.

Encouraging participation and fair play

Here’s how you can keep the spirit high and fair:

Make it voluntary : Not everyone may feel comfortable playing money games. Make it optional.



: Not everyone may feel comfortable playing money games. Make it optional. Explain the rules clearly : Keep a short briefing session before the games start.



: Keep a short briefing session before the games start. Promote skill over chance : Choose games that depend on smart moves and strategy, like Zupee’s Ludo formats.



: Choose games that depend on smart moves and strategy, like Zupee’s Ludo formats. Celebrate all players: Appreciate participation, not just winners. Share funny moments or best moves.

Conclusion

Whether you’re looking to beat the midweek blues or celebrate a project milestone, money games online can take your office party to the next level. Games like Ludo offer the perfect combination of nostalgia, friendly competition, and strategy that will keep your team engaged and entertained.

So, for your next virtual get-together, think beyond the usual games—add an element of fun, challenge, and team-building.

(If you are an Anime fan and love Anime like Demon Slayer, Spy X Family, Hunter X Hunter, Tokyo Revengers, Dan Da Dan and Slime, Buy your favourite Anime merchandise on AnimeOriginals.com.)