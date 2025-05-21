L to R: Hitendra Merchant and Benjamin Grubbs

A new US-based entertainment company Visional Pop was recently launched with its is focus on developing animated intellectual property (IP) franchises with online content creators. Visional Pop has also announced the acquisition of YoBoHo, a kids media entertainment company headquartered in Mumbai, India.

Founded in 2009, YoBoHo has built a vast digital footprint with over 150 owned and operated YouTube channels and a monthly reach of more than 200 million viewers worldwide.

The company aims to cultivate fan communities around its stable of managed IP, and drive monetisation primarily through consumer products. “We’re thrilled to introduce Visional Pop to the world and to welcome YoBoHo into the fold. Our vision is to build animated franchises that start with creators and grow into beloved global brands. With YoBoHo’s reach and capabilities, we are uniquely positioned to accelerate this mission from day one,” said Visional Pops director Benjamin Grubbs.

YoBoHo CEO and founder Hitendra Merchant expressed, “Joining forces with Visional Pop is an exciting new chapter for YoBoHo. We’ve spent over 15 years building a trusted network of content for kids and families. This partnership opens up incredible opportunities to develop new animated IP, expand into global markets, and deliver more value to our audience and partners.”

Grubbs is a former YouTube and Turner Broadcasting executive, who brings over 15 years of experience to Visional Pop working with creators on animated IP franchises. He was a member of the team that launched YouTube Kids, and executive produced several original series for the video platform.

Visional Pop will continue to invest in creator partnerships, original IP development, and fan engagement across digital and physical touchpoints, with a focus on building long-term franchise value. The company intends to announce its first slate of investments and creator partnerships in the coming months.