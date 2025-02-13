Studio 100 Film seals multiple deals for animated feature films of EFM

Ahead of the European Film Market (EFM), Studio 100 Film has finalised multiple sales for its highly anticipated animated feature films Miss Moxy and North, both premiering in 2025. With strong international demand, the company aims to secure additional deals during EFM in Berlin.

Poland’s Nowehoryzonty has recently acquired Miss Moxy, joining a growing list of distributors. The film has also been sold to the UK and Ireland (Dazzler), Bulgaria (Profilms), Hungary and Romania (ADS-Services), the Czech Republic and Slovakia (Donart), former Yugoslavia (Blitz), and Portugal (Outsider Film). Previous deals include the Baltics (ACME), Greece (NEO Films), Iceland (Myndorm), Ukraine (UFD), Israel (FilmHouse), Turkey (Siyah Beyaz Film), Vietnam (Mockingbird Pictures), Taiwan (AV-Jet), and Mongolia (The Filmbridge).

Synopsis: Based on a true story, the 85–minute 3D CGI feature film from Phanta Animation, Netherlands follows Miss Moxy, a domesticated cat who gets lost during a summer holiday in Southern France. She sets off on an exciting odyssey to find her way back home across Europe, getting unusual support from a comical dog and a wise old bird. During this journey, she broadens her outlook on life and discovers the true meaning of friendship.

Miss Moxy is a Dutch and Belgian co-production between Phanta Animation, BosBros, and co-producers Eyeworks Film & TV Drama and Avrotros. Produced by Petra Goedings, Jolande Junte, and Burny Bos, in collaboration with Belgian co-producer Peter Bouckaert. The film is directed by Vincent Bal (Miss Minoes, The Zigzag Kid) and Wip Vernooij. The screenplay was written by Maureen Versprille (The Day My Father Became a Bush). Animation studios also involved in the feature film include Capybara (NL), Fabrique Fantastique (BE), and Polder Animation (NL). Paradiso Film will release the film theatrically in the Netherlands and Belgium 28 January 2026.

Meanwhile, North is set for a theatrical release in Scandinavia through Norsk Filmdistribusjon, kicking off in November 2025 and extending into the holiday season. Additional sales include Italy (Adler), Hungary and Romania (ADS-Services), the Czech Republic and Slovakia (Bohemia Motion Pictures), former Yugoslavia (Blitz), Bulgaria (Profilms), Portugal (Films4You), and the Baltics (GPI). Confirmed deals previously covered include Greece (Zinos Panagiotidis), Iceland (Myndorm), Ukraine (UFD), Israel (FilmHouse), Turkey (Siyah Beyaz Film), Taiwan (AV-Jet), and Mongolia (The Filmbridge).

Part of this production is award-winning animation studio Anima Vitae, renowned for their work on Niko – Beyond the Northern Lights and the Emmy-nominated series Moominvalley. Their expertise will bring the enchanting world of North to life with exceptional quality and creativity.

Inspired by Hans Christian Andersen’s The Snow Queen, the film North follows a young girl named Gerda on a dangerous mission to save her best friend Kai from the Snow Queen’s icy grip. The 85-minute family adventure is directed by Bente Lohne and produced by Hakon Gundersen (Flight of the Navigator, Free Jimmy) and his company PictoryLand AS together with award-winning studio Anima Vitae. Ralph Guggenheim (Toy Story), co-founder of Pixar Animation Studios, is acting as consultant producer.

Synopsis of North: Young Gerda sets off into the great unknown in search of her friend Kai, who has mysteriously vanished. On her journey, Gerda makes friends with people, birds, beasts and a kind witch, unaware that a hostile, unseen enemy, the Snow Queen and her gargoyle apprentice, Louie, are watching her. The evil queen keeps Kai prisoner in her ice palace way up north in Finnmark, Norway. Together, Gerda and Kai escape from her clutches, arriving back home just in time for the happiest winter holiday ever.

At EFM, Studio 100 Film will present a sneak preview screening of Miss Moxy and North, featuring exclusive 20-minute footage sequences. The screening is scheduled for 13 February at 10:35 am at CinemaxX 8. During EFM, Studio 100 Film is based at the Marriott Hotel, 10th Floor, Suites 1050 & 1052.