Skyesports launches the pan-India Gaming Mahotsav

Skyesports has announced the launch of Gaming Mahotsav, a pan-India, hyperlocal pop culture festival that fuses gaming, comics, cosplay, live music, film launches, and regional culture under one banner.

The festival kicks off on 30–31 August at the Chennai Trade Centre as Gaming Thiruvizha, the first of six regional editions. Each leg of the tour will adopt a local identity—infused with language, culture, and fan interests—making every stop a different experience. Tickets for the Chennai edition will be available exclusively on the KYN app, a hyperlocal platform designed to connect city-based communities through real-world events and micro-interactions.

Gaming Mahotsav is a multi-format cultural experience. It’s where:

Gaming meets cosplay

Anime collides with Indian comics

Merch alleys meet local art

Creators perform live and engage with fans

Lan tournaments take place in front of roaring crowds

Diversity of India takes center stage

Skyesports founder and CEO Shiva Nandy said, “Gaming Mahotsav is our love letter to India’s pop culture fans. This is not just a gaming event, it’s a melting pot of regional identities, fandoms, and creativity. Whether you’re a hardcore gamer, anime lover, chess player, or just want to vibe with creators and music, this festival is for you.”

Each edition will host a cosplay tournament judged by top creators and anime experts, alongside an under-16 chess championship culminating in a national final in Pune.

Gaming Mahotsav will travel across India with six regional editions, each named in the local language:

Gaming Thiruvizha – Chennai, 30-31 August

Gaming Habba – Bengaluru, 27-28 September

Gaming Panduga – Hyderabad, TBA, 2025

Gaming Mahotsav – Mumbai, TBA, 2025

Gaming Ulsavam – Kochi, 10-11 January 2026

Gaming Utsav – Pune, 14-15 February 2026

KYN founder and Kynhood Technologies CEO Gayathri Thyagarajan commented, “We are excited to come on board as the exclusive ticketing partner for the first edition [of Gaming Mahotsav] in Chennai. Gaming Mahotsav is more than a festival. It is a celebration of culture, creativity, and connection, which are values that deeply resonate with everything we stand for at KYN.”

The tickets will be available exclusively on the KYN app.