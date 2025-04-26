Skyesports and leadership cleared of charges by employee harassment whistle blowers

Did competitors play a hand in the employee harassment narrative that was played out in the media against Sky esports, its founder Shiva Nandy and the company? If the turn of events that is being seen now is to be believed, it well might be the case.

What initially appeared to be a serious controversy involving the company and Shiva, is now being viewed through a more nuanced lens—one that suggests the allegations may have been misdirected or prematurely amplified.

The original claims, which gained traction on social media, pointed fingers at the company’s leadership. However, recent clarifications from the very individuals who raised concerns have painted a different picture. Former employee @NotyourAlexaa posted a statement making it clear that her negative experience stemmed from “a single person” and that the rest of the team, including leadership, “did not know about this earlier.”

She further emphasised that she had no intention of casting the entire company in a negative light.

Similarly, @Ananya_plays echoed the sentiment, stating: “One more time I will say I have issue with one person only,” directly tagging both JetSynthesys and Skyesports to clarify the scope of her claims.

Adding to this, Shiva, has already issued a response, directly addressing the situation. He reiterated his support for a safe and inclusive workplace while expressing disappointment at the misinformation that circulated without proper context.

As these clarifications emerge, many are beginning to question whether the original uproar was based on misunderstanding or miscommunication. Moreover, several industry voices and former Skyesports team members have stepped forward to vouch for the professionalism and integrity of the company’s leadership-particularly Shiva and Shashank-both of whom have been consistently described as respectful and supportive of women in esports.

While the incident involving one individual deserves to be taken seriously, the evolving narrative suggests that the broader allegations may have cast an unfair shadow on the organisation and its founders. What seemed like a scandal now feels more like a case of misattributed blame.

In an era where viral outrage often overrides patient inquiry, this episode serves as a reminder: truth takes time, and every story has more than one side.