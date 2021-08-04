Koch Media announces ‘World War Z: Aftermath’ to launch on PS4 and XBOX One is on 21 September

Koch Media has announced the physical releases date of the co-op zombie shooters World War Z: Aftermath for PlayStation 4 and XBOX One is on 21September 2021. A retail version of World War Z for Nintendo Switch will also release in Autumn 2021.

World War Z: Aftermath for PlayStation 4 and XBOX One is the ultimate zombie co-op shooter inspired by Paramount Pictures’ blockbuster film and the next evolution of the original hit World War Z, that has now captivated over 15 million players. Turn the tide of the zombie apocalypse on consoles and PC with full cross-play. Join up to three friends or play on your own with AI teammates against hordes of ravenous zombies in intense story episodes across new zombie-ravaged locations around the world. Take back Vatican City in an epic confrontation in Rome and join forces with survivors in Russia’s snowbound Kamchatka peninsula.

New Stories From a World at War

Take back Vatican City in an epic confrontation in Rome, and join forces with survivors in Russia’s snowbound Kamchatka peninsula in all-new story missions. Play as both new and returning characters as you take the fight to the undead with a brutal new melee system, decimating zekes with unique moves, perks and dual-wield weapon options like the sickle and cleaver. Fend off new undead monstrosities, including swarms of flesh-hungry rats that will unleash total chaos on your team.

The Next Generation of the Zombie Swarm

Play in glorious 4K with 60 FPS. Endure endless waves of increasingly difficult zombies in the new Horde Mode XL game mode, featuring hundreds more zombies on screen than ever before possible. Horde Mode XL will arrive in a free post-launch update on PC.

Deep Progression and a New Perspective

Experience a heart-pounding new perspective with Aftermath’s immersive new First-Person Mode option. Level up eight unique classes — the Gunslinger, Hellraiser, Slasher, Medic, Fixer, Exterminator, Dronemaster, and all-new Vanguard class — each with their own perks and playstyles. Customize your weapons to survive any challenge and conquer new daily missions with special modifiers for bonus rewards.

World War Z, the heart-pounding zombie shooter boasting over 15 million players will arrive on Nintendo Switch® this Autumn. Inspired by the Paramount Pictures film, World War Z focuses on fast-paced third-person shooter gameplay featuring swarms of hundreds of zombies.



From New York to Moscow, Jerusalem and more, the undead apocalypse continues to spread. Humanity is on the brink of extinction. As the end looms, a hardened few band together to defeat the horde and outlive the dead. World War Z on Nintendo Switch also includes all content from the Game of the Year Edition of World War Z.