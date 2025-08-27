Green Gold Animation launch nationwide writer hunt to build India’s next big kids’ animation IP

Green Gold Animation known for popular IP Chhota Bheem announced a nationwide call for aspiring writers. The initiative is part of the studio’s development process for a new animated series for children and aims to engage emerging storytellers who bring fresh and original perspectives to the world of kids’ content.

The open call is directed at early career writers and creators across India, particularly those who understand the tone and emotional range of children’s storytelling. Applicants may come from a range of backgrounds: students, aspiring screenwriters, or anyone with an interest in writing for young audiences. Prior experience in animation is not required.

Selected participants will have the opportunity to work with Green Gold Animation’s development team on content for the series. These will be paid collaborations and may involve working closely with writers, animators, producers, and directors involved in the project. Mentorship will also be provided by experienced professionals within the studio.

“For nearly two decades, we’ve had the privilege of bringing life to characters that children across India have grown up with. But storytelling is not static, it evolves with the world around us, with culture, with how each new generation views life,” Green Gold Animation founder and CEO Rajiv Chilaka. “Today’s kids are more curious, expressive, and connected than ever before. So, it is important that our stories reflect that shift. With this initiative, we want to invite fresh voices into the fold, especially those who have never had access to the animation space. We are looking for stories that make children laugh, think, and see a part of themselves on screen. It is about opening up our circle and finding new storytellers who can shape what the next chapter of animation looks like.”

The contest begins on 1 September 2025 and will be conducted virtually. Interested participants can register visiting the official website. Upon registration, they will receive a short brief or assignment that outlines the creative direction of the upcoming show.

This marks a new chapter in Green Gold’s journey to invest in future-facing storytelling. It’s not just about finding the next big idea; it’s about building a more inclusive pipeline for voices who can reimagine animation for today’s audiences.