Dandelooo Cinéma to debut exclusive trailer of ‘Born in the Jungle’ at Annecy International Animation Film Festival 2025

Dandelooo Cinéma, the feature film division of Emmy Award-winning French animation production and distribution company Dandelooo is thrilled to announce the pre-sales of its upcoming animated feature Born in the Jungle. The film will also unveil its exclusive first trailer at this year’s Annecy International Animation Film Festival.

Currently in production, the 70-minute animated feature has already been picked up by several territories across Europe, including Little KMBO (France), Luftkind Filmverleigh (Germany), Modiband / Rita & Luca Films (Spain) and Folkets Bio (Sweden).

Targeted at five to eight year olds and at family audiences, Born in the Jungle is inspired by the book by award-winning Latvian author Luīze Pastore and by the real-life adventures of explorer Aleksander Laime and his family. The film is a co-production between Atom Art (Latvia), Letko (Poland) and Hausboot (Czech Republic).

Dandelooo Cinéma’s upcoming film is directed by award winning filmmaker Edmunds Jansons, founder of Atom Art. Previous credits of Jansons include children’s feature films such as Jacob, Mimmi and the Talking Dogs and Pigtail and Mr Sleeplessness as well as festival-recognised shorts for young adults and adults like Freeride in C, Guard of Honour’ and Choir Tour.

At its heart, Born in the Jungle is a family story about growing together- with kindness, care, embracing acceptance and taking responsibility for one another and the world around us.

Synopsis: During the late 1950s in Venezuela, nine-year-old Elizabeth’s summer break takes a wild turn when her little brother Leo vanishes into the jungle. She must swap her books for bravery not only to find her brother but also to rescue a mystical furry animal from captivity and bring him back up to the legendary Tepui mountain.