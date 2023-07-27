Universal’s parent company Comcast has reported earnings on Thursday, with NBCUniversal among the final legacy media companies competing for audiences and relevance.

NBCUniversal’s streaming and theatrical efforts have shown signs of progress in the first half of 2023. Its flagship streaming platform Peacock — while still the smallest of the major streamers in terms of subscribers and content demand — hit a record high in US demand share for streaming original content in Q2 2023, and has grown its market share for three consecutive quarters.

On the film side, Universal’s Oppenheimer is the latest in a strong theatrical run for the legacy company. This builds on the momentum from the first half of the year with movies such as M3GAN, Cocaine Bear and The Super Mario Bros. Movie all over-performing expectations. In fact, Universal has the most in-demand 2023 theatrical slate with US audiences, according to Parrot Analytics Movie Demand data. This should help drive new customers to Peacock in the second half of the year as the films become available on the platform.

The WGA (Writers Guild of America) and SAG-AFTRA (Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists) strikes will impact all players in the industry differently, but Peacock may be poised to survive a prolonged work stoppage by leveraging two key NBCUniversal TV assets: Bravo and NBC’s Sunday Night Football.

Bravo‘s Vanderpump Rules and The Real Housewives franchise are consistently among the most in-demand reality series with US audiences. Vanderpump Rules topped out at 37x more demand than the average show in the US in May and June, placing it in the top 0.2 per cent of all shows across all platforms during the peak of “Scandoval.” NBCUniversal also oversees the number one reality show with US audiences last quarter: NBC’s The Voice. This type of content is unlikely to be impacted by the strikes, and these series may gain audiences as consumers run out of new scripted series to watch.

Sunday Night Football — broadcast TV’s number one primetime series for 12 years and counting — kicks off in just six weeks. With new scripted linear series likely being sidelined this Fall due to the work stoppages, SNF is poised to further increase its already massive audience. This not only helps the broadcast network, but also gives NBCUniversal an even bigger platform to promote Peacock.

Peacock’s price hike may have come at just the right time, as the streamer is likely to rely more on the proven loyalty of Bravo and NFL audiences, which could help begin to turn around Peacock’s massive financial losses over the past several years.

Peacock originals continue to rise

While Peacock is still the smallest of the major media backed streaming services, it is also showing the most consistent growth in market share. Peacock Originals hit another record high demand share in Q2 2023, accounting for 3.7 per cent of US demand for streaming original series.

Peacock is the only major streamer to grow its originals demand share with US audiences for the past three consecutive quarters.

Eight Peacock Originals averaged Outstanding demand with US audiences in Q2 2023 — meaning they were each in the top 2.9 per cent of shows across all platforms during that time. This was up significantly from five series in the Outstanding category in Q1 2023, helping to push the streamers originals to new heights.

This chart shows how mature and competitive the US streaming industry has become, with just 2.9 percentage points separating second place from sixth place.

On platform demand share

While demand for original content drives subscription growth, library content is key for customer retention, an increasingly crucial element of all streaming strategies as the market matures and consumers are offered more choice and easier ways to cancel than ever.

The total catalog demand share data is a good indicator of which SVODs consumers are most likely to use as a default ‘streaming home.

Peacock’s total catalog demand share grew sat at 7.5 per cent in Q2 2023, down slightly from 7.6 per cent last quarter, but ahead of the 2022 average of 7.1 per cent.

Peacock relies heavily on next-day NBC broadcast content, which will be heavily impacted by the strikes. Peacock must successfully leverage its popular reality programming — largely from Bravo — and its status as the streaming home of Sunday Night Football — to make up for this potential loss of engagement.

Corporate demand share